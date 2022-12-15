Pure EV EcoDryft Electric Motorcycle Revealed; Launch In January 2023

Pure EV has unveiled a new all-electric motorcycle, the EcoDryft. The Hyderabad-based start-up says that its latest electric two-wheeler is aimed at the commuter segment with prices to be announced in the first week of January. Pure EV has said that it has deployed demo units of the new EcoDryft to its dealers across India with bookings for the motorcycle also to commence next month.

In terms of design, the EcoDryft looks the part of a standard modern commuter motorcycle with an angular headlamp, single piece stepped seat, telescopic front suspension and twin shocks at the rear. The motorcycle features an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. The motorcycle will be available in a choice of four colours – Red, Grey, Blue and Black.

The electric motor is mounted to the rear wheel hub with the area traditionally housing the engine completely covered and likely housing the battery. Features of note however are the LED headlamps and taillights, digital instrument panel, three ride modes (Drive, Cross Over and Thrill), remote start and regenerative braking.

The electric motorcycle features a 3 kWh battery which the company says gives it a ARAI claimed range of 135 km per charge. The electric motor develops 3 kW (4 bhp) of peak power and 40 Nm of torque at 60 kmph. The company claims a 0-40 kmph time of 5 seconds with the sprint to 60 kmph taking 10 seconds. Stopping powered comes via a disc brake up front and a drum at the rear.

In terms of charge times the standard CC-CV portable charger tops up the battery in 6 hours with a 60 V 10A CAN charger charging the battery from 20 to 80 per cent in 3 hours. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 101 kg and a payload capacity of up to 140 kg.