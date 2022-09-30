Pure EV Opens New Showroom In Nagpur

Homegrown EV maker Pure EV has opened its newest EV showroom in Nagpur showcasing the range of electric motorcycles and scooters of the brand. The new showroom was inaugurated by Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH). At present, Pure EV has about 160 showrooms in 120 cities in India, registering 50,000+ deliveries of its electric two-wheelers across the country. The company recently launched its first high-speed performance motorcycle Pure eTryst 350 at Rs. 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom, India) with a claimed range between 90-140 kmph from its 3.5 kWh Li-NMC battery.

Rohit Vadera, CEO, Pure EV said, “We are extremely delighted by the presence of honourable Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, Mr Nitin Gadkari as he took his precious time to honour us with his presence on the occasion of the inauguration of our premium dealership cum experience centre at Nagpur, the heart of the country.”

Pure EV has established a 1 lakh sq.ft. factory in Hyderabad, Telangana, comprising vehicle and in-house battery manufacturing divisions with plans to expand it to a 2 lakh sq.ft. facility with an annual vehicle production capacity of 1.20 lakh units and an annual battery production capacity of 0.5 GWh, which will be ready by end of FY 23.

Pure EV exports its electric two-wheelers to Nepal and Bhutan with the intent to distribute its products to South-East Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and African markets.