IIT-Hyderabad Incubated Start-Up Pure EV Reveals ETryst 350 Electric Motorcycle, Launch Soon

IIT Hyderabad-Incubated Startup Pure EV has revealed its first electric motorcycle - ETryst 350. The company so far has been producing electric scooters and the new e-motorcycle will be the brand's flagship offering when it goes on sale. The ETryst 350 has been completely designed, developed, and will be manufactured in India. The model will come with a 3.5 kWh battery pack and promises a range of 120 km on a single charge. The start-up says that the first 50 demo vehicles will be deployed by the end of March 2021 across India for test drives at select dealerships. The launch is scheduled for August 15, 2021.

The ETryst 350 will use a 3.5 kWh battery pack with a range of 120 km on a single charge

Speaking about the upcoming ETryst 350, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and CEO, Pure EV said, "With the launch of ETryst 350, we want to make a mark in the domestic EV industry. The model will be launched at a competitive price point with respect to the premium motorcycles and we are consistently working on upgrading our after-sales service network which is the key requirement to sustain higher sales in the EV industry. We have taken multiple steps in the past few months for enhancement of the service capabilities by the invention of devices like Batrics Faraday which provides remote battery service capability and comprehensive technicians training programs."

The ETryst 350 will be comparable to commuter motorcycles in terms of power and performance, according to the company. Pure EV will first launch the bike in metro cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, following which the model will be rolled out into more outlets by 2021. The e-motorcycle will be produced at the company's manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The ETryst 350 will have a top speed of 85 kmph with quick initial acceleration.

The ETryst 350 will be priced economically competed against conventional commuter motorcycles

The Pure EV ETryst 350 will be offered with a five-year warranty on the in-house designed battery at the time of launch. There is no word on the pricing just yet but the company says it will remain affordable and we could see a sub ₹ 1 lakh pricing on the offering. Pure EV currently has over 100 touchpoints across India and it plans to expand its network across all major cities. The company says it is also identifying opportunities in markets like Nepal, as well as South Asian and South East Asian countries. The South American and African markets are also on the horizon for the start-up.

