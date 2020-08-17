New Cars and Bikes in India
IIT Hyderabad Start-Up Pure EV Launches ETrance+ Electric Scooter; Priced At ₹ 56,999

The new Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter promises a range of 65 km on a single charge from its 1.25 kWh portable lithium-ion battery and a top speed of 25 kmph. The high-speed variant is also under development, claims the company.

The Pure EV ETrance+ will be available in over 50 dealerships across 17 states by August-end

Highlights

  • The ETrance+ gets a 1.25 kWh portable battery for easy charging
  • The electric scooter will comes with eABS and a battery lever indicator
  • The high-speed variant of the ETrance+ will be certified by December 2020

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad-incubated startup Pure EV has launched its new electric scooter - ETrance+ in India. The new Pure EV ETrance+ is priced at ₹ 56,999 (ex-showroom) and promises a range of 65 km on a single charge from its 1.25 kWh portable lithium-ion battery. This is the fifth electric scooter from Pure EV after the EPluto 7G, EPluto, ETrance, and the ETron+. The new electric scooter is being offered in four colours - red, blue, matte black and grey. The start-up says that the scooter comes with eABS, regenerative braking and a SOC indicator that shows the percentage of battery remaining.

Also Read: Pure EV Aims To Launch Long-Range Electric Motorcycles In 2020

rmkpetfc

The ETrance+ is the fifth scooter from Pure EV after the EPluto 7G, EPluto, ETrance, and the ETron+

Commenting on the launch of the new electric scooter, Rohit Vadera, CEO of PuREnergy, said, "In this COVID-19 pandemic scenario, thrust on personal mobility has increased significantly and people are looking for electric scooters at affordable prices. 'ETrance+' comes with a robust chassis design, body parts built for Indian road conditions and advanced features like regenerative braking, eABS and a SOC indicator shows the percentage of battery capacity remaining. We are confident that this model will meet the requirements of the majority of customers looking to buy EVs for their daily short commutes."

The ETrance+ uses a 250-watt brushless hub motor with a top speed of 25 kmph. The electric scooter comes with LED lights, 10-inch alloy wheels and drum brakes for either wheel. The ETrance+ comes with a portable battery that can be carried for charging at home. The charging time required for the battery remains under wraps though. Furthermore, the company says that a high-speed version of the e-scooter is currently under development that will be certified by December this year and will have a top speed of 55 kmph and a range of 90 km on a single charge. The high-speed ETrance+ will be priced at ₹ 69,999 (ex-showroom).

40nf4vvc

The ETrance+ will go be offered in four colours - red, black, matte grey and blue

Pure EV says that the new electric scooter will be available at over 50 dealerships in 17 states by the end of this month including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and more.

Pure EV has an in-house battery manufacturing facility and a research base that works out of the IIT Hyderabad campus. The R&D team works towards the development of battery thermal management systems for long-range use and high-performance lithium-ion batteries. The company plans to expand its manufacturing base to a larger facility spread over 2 lakh sq.ft. with an annual capacity of two lakh EVs and battery manufacturing capacity of 5 GWh.The new plant will be commissioned sometime in 2021.  At present, Pure EV has a capacity of producing 20,000 EVs.

