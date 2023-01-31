Pure EV ecoDryft Electric Motorcycle Launched In India; Priced At Rs 99,999

Having revealed its electric commuter motorcycle, the ecoDryft late last year, Pure EV has now launched the EV in India at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi including subsidies). Prices for the rest of the country stands at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers can now book the electric motorcycles at Pure EVs dealerships across the country with deliveries to commence in March 2023.

In terms of design, the EcoDryft looks the part of a standard modern commuter motorcycle with an angular headlamp, single piece stepped seat, telescopic front suspension and twin shocks at the rear. The motorcycle features an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. The motorcycle will be available in a choice of four colours – Red, Grey, Blue and Black. Features of note on the EV includes the LED headlamp and taillight, digital instrument panel, three ride modes (Drive, Cross Over and Thrill), remote start and regenerative braking.

Commenting on the motorcycle, Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PUREV Startup, said, “As 65% of country’s 2W (two-wheeler) sales are coming from commute motorcycles, we believe ecoDryft’s launch can become the catalyst in pushing large-scale EV adoption”.

Coming to the powertrain, the ecoDryft features a AIS156 certified 3 kWh battery which the company says gives it a claimed range of up to 130 km per charge on the road. The battery is paired with a hub-mounted 3 kW (4 bhp) electric motor and gives the motorcycle a top speed of 75 kmph.

The company claims a 0-40 kmph time of 5 seconds with the sprint to 60 kmph taking 10 seconds. Stopping power comes via a disc brake up front and a drum at the rear.