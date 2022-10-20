Pure EV To Invest Over Rs. 200 Crore In The Next 18 Months For R&D

Hyderabad-based EV maker has announced to invest over Rs. 200 crores in the next 18 months to enhance output from its extensive R&D set-up. The company is in the process of expanding to a 2,00,000 sqft facility with an annual vehicle production capacity of 1,20,000 units and an annual battery production capacity of 0.5 GWh, which will be ready by end of FY 23. The company says that performance validation through extensive real-world trials and testing processes is necessary, and the company aims to make it one of its core areas of focus. At present, Pure EV has a strong R&D team above 100 engineers, qualified in thermal management, embedded systems, power electronics, transportation & product design, and electro-chemistry.

Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer, Pure EV said, “Pure EV R&D program is focused on core technology development in powertrain design enabling us to offer a delightful experience to end users. We have nurtured a strong R&D team, exceedingly over 100 engineers, qualified in disciplines like thermal management, embedded systems, power electronics, transportation & product design, and electro-chemistry. As the EV industry grows exponentially beyond the early adopter phase, performance validation through extensive real-world trials and testing processes is necessary. We have set up extensive R & D, and test facilities for this purpose at our Research centre and plan to further deploy INR 200 crore in the next 18 months.”

Additionally, the company also announced that it has filed over one hundred intellectual property rights, making it the second only EV start-up to claim this milestone. The company’s R&D centre is co-located with the factory premises and has a facilities agreement with IIT Hyderabad to access state-of-the-art R&D equipment and manpower.

Vadera added, “In the new age EV industry, the supply chain development will only happen over the due course. Hence it is important that a significantly higher proportion of the turnover is allocated currently towards R&D expenses which helps the company build exemplary products. Consistent filing of IPR covering both the scooters and the motorcycles segment is the strongest signal to the consumers and other stakeholders about the core philosophy of the Company to be constantly innovative.”

The company says that such a setup helps to keep development projects in mission mode and keep the entire focus of the R&D on increasing the utility, reliability, and safety of the product for the end user. Pure EV’s product portfolio consists of two scooters ePluto 7G and eTrance NEO and a high-performance motorcycle eTryst 350 and one more motorcycle product in the pipeline. It has established a 1,00,000 sq.ft. factory in Telangana comprising vehicle and in-house battery manufacturing divisions.