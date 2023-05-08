Bookings For Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Begin On May 17

Ahmedabad-based EV start-up, Matter Motor, has revealed the booking dates for its Matter Aera, India’s first geared electric motorbike. Starting from May 17, 2023, customers across 25 cities in India can pre-book the Matter Aera through different online channels like - Matter’s website, matter.in, Flipkart.com, or OTO.com. The pre-bookings have been opened for the Aera 5000 and Aera 5000+ models for a pre-registration price of Rs. 1.44 lakh. The company has said that there will be a special early bird price offer for pre-booking Aera.

Aera is India's first electric Bike with a manual gearbox



The Matter Aera features a 4-speed Hyper-shift manual gearbox that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in under 6 seconds. The bike incorporates a liquid-cooled battery and powertrain system, and can offer a range of up to 125 km on a single charge.

The Aera can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in under 6 seconds

The Matter Aera also comes with a 5-amp onboard charging system and connectivity features like internet connectivity, navigation support, music playback, and call functions accessible through a 7-inch touchscreen display.



Featuring a 7-inch screen the Aera will also have internet connectivity, navigation support, music playback, and call functions

"Our vision of redefining the present and reimagining the future is truly realized with Matter Aera. The day is near when motorbikers in India will be making a sustainable move on two wheels with India’s 22nd century motorbike, relishing the true spirit of biking” said Mohal Lalbhai, the Group CEO and Founder of Matter.

Matter is a Ahmedabad EV startup committed to making sustainable vehicles



Matter Aera will be available at 50 dealerships across 25 district in India which are: Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Krishna, Bengaluru, Mysore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Mumbai, Navi-Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, Nagpur, Nasik, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Jaipur, Indore, Delhi NCR, Patna, Lucknow, Kanpur, Guwahati, Kamrup, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, and Kordha.



