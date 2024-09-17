Login
Revolt RV1 Launched At Rs 84,990

The RV1 is available in two variants, RV1 and RV1+, and is the third electric motorcycle offering from Revolt after the RV400 and RV400 BRZ
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Available in two variants- RV1 and RV1+
  • Offered in two battery options - 2.2 kWh and 3.24 kWh
  • Final drive is chain type instead of belt

Expanding its product portfolio further in the electric motorcycle space, Revolt Motors has launched its third electric motorcycle, the RV1, in India at an introductory sticker price of Rs 84,990 for the base variant and Rs 99,990 for the higher-spec RV1+ variants, both prices are ex-showroom. The e-motorcycle is now the most affordable model in Revolt’s lineup which includes the RV400 and RV400 BRZ. The motorcycle has a total of four colour options.

Revolt RV 1 edited launched carandbike 2

In terms of design, Revolt has opted for a simpler street bike design for the RV1, with an emphasis on utility and practicality. Starting from the front, the RV1 features a circular LED headlamp flanked by a smoked windscreen and a 6-inch digital LCD display for instrumentation. The motorcycle comes with built-in charger storage. The RV1, according to Revolt, offers the longest seat in the segment, and a notable payload carrying capacity of 250 kilograms. 

Revolt RV 1 edited launched carandbike 4

For the powertrain, the RV1 is available in two variants, the standard variant comes equipped with a 2.2 kWh battery offering a range of up to 100 km and the RV1+ features a larger 3.24 kWH battery pack that promises a range of 160 km on a full charge. Both battery packs are powered by a 2.8kW electric motor that transmits power to the rear wheel via a chain drive, unlike a belt drive on the RV400. The RV1+ also supports fast-charging and is capable of achieving a full charge in 1.5 hours. Revolt has also equipped the RV1 with a reverse mode to make it easier to move the e-motorcycle in tight parking spaces. For cycle parts, the RV1 features a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers setup, while braking is handled by disc brakes at both ends.

Revolt RV 1 edited launched carandbike 3

Commenting on the launch of the Revolt RV1, Mrs Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, said, “Our commitment to sustainability and our quest to engineer a motorcycle that is budget-friendly yet does not compromise on quality, features, or safety have come together in the form of the RV1.  With modern and updated looks and features that are best in the segment, RV1 brings a new level of style and practicality to the electric motorcycle segment. A perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and thoughtful design, RV1 has been made to provide an exhilarating ride experience for the discerning Indian rider.”

# Revolt RV1# Revolt RV1 price# Revolt RV1 specifications# Revolt RV1 colours# new electric bike# Revolt Motors# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Research More on Revolt RV1

Revolt RV1

Revolt RV1

Expected Price : ₹ 2 - 2.15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 17, 2024

Popular Revolt Models

