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Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition Launched At Rs 3.99 Lakh

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Jun 21, 2026, 06:07 PM
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Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition Launched At Rs 3.99 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • Special Edition offered in a new Mamba Black colour alongside Puma Grey
  • Gets ergonomic updates including taller handlebars, new flyscreen & adjustable brake lever
  • 457cc parallel twin engine unchanged

Aprilia India has launched a new special edition of the Tuono 457 priced at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Called the Tuono 457 Special Edition, the motorcycle gets two new liveries derived from the 2006 Tuono 1000R, with Aprilia also claiming to make some ergonomic tweaks to the motorcycle.

Also read: Aprilia SR 125, SR 175 Tribute Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 1.17 Lakh

2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition 2

The special edition Tuono 457 is offered in two new colours – Mamba Black and Puma Grey- along with featuring redesigned graphics and logos. Other cosmetic updates include a new smoked finish aerodynamic flyscreen and higher set handlebars for a more upright riding position.

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: Aprilia Tuono 457 is Premium Motorcycle of the Year (Under 500cc)

Aprilia says that the special edition also gets tweaks to the seat for greater comfort over long distances, while the suspension too has been tweaked to better handle Indian roads. Additionally, the motorcycle comes with an adjustable brake lever as well, which was previously an accessory.

2026 Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition 1

Also Read: Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 Launched In India At Rs 1.23 Lakh

Moving to the engine, Aprilia has made no change to the powerplant with the Tuono 457 continuing to feature the 457 cc parallel twin engine pushing out 46.9 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque.

Aprilia says that bookings for the Tuono 457 Special Edition are now open at select showrooms across the country.

# Aprilia Tuono 457# Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition# Tuono 457# Tuono 457 Special Edition# Bikes# Cover Story

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*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.24 Lakh
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