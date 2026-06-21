Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition Launched At Rs 3.99 Lakh

Aprilia India has launched a new special edition of the Tuono 457 priced at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Called the Tuono 457 Special Edition, the motorcycle gets two new liveries derived from the 2006 Tuono 1000R, with Aprilia also claiming to make some ergonomic tweaks to the motorcycle.

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The special edition Tuono 457 is offered in two new colours – Mamba Black and Puma Grey- along with featuring redesigned graphics and logos. Other cosmetic updates include a new smoked finish aerodynamic flyscreen and higher set handlebars for a more upright riding position.

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Aprilia says that the special edition also gets tweaks to the seat for greater comfort over long distances, while the suspension too has been tweaked to better handle Indian roads. Additionally, the motorcycle comes with an adjustable brake lever as well, which was previously an accessory.

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Moving to the engine, Aprilia has made no change to the powerplant with the Tuono 457 continuing to feature the 457 cc parallel twin engine pushing out 46.9 bhp and 43.5 Nm of peak torque.

Aprilia says that bookings for the Tuono 457 Special Edition are now open at select showrooms across the country.