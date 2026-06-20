Aprilia SR 125, SR 175 Tribute Edition Launched: Prices Start At Rs 1.17 Lakh
- SR 175 Tribute Edition is priced at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Both scooters get a military-inspired livery
- No mechanical changes
Shortly after teasing a special edition on social media, Aprilia has launched the Tribute Edition versions of the SR 125 and SR 175 in India. Priced at Rs 1.17 lakh and Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai), respectively, the new variants sport a fresh cosmetic package while retaining the mechanical underpinnings as the standard scooters.
Also Read: car&bike Awards 2026: Aprilia Tuono 457 is Premium Motorcycle of the Year (Under 500cc)
The biggest talking point is the new camouflage-inspired paint scheme. Unlike traditional military camouflage themes, the special edition flaunts a matte olive green base with beige, black and bright orange graphic elements spread across the front apron, side panels and rear bodywork.
The styling is further complemented by orange highlights on the wheel rim stickers and lower body panels, while oversized Aprilia branding continues on the side. The front apron continues to feature '#be a racer' branding beneath the headlamp, while the darkened headlamp housing and overall bodywork remain unchanged from the standard SR range.
Also Read: Aprilia SR-GP Replica 175 Launched In India At Rs 1.23 Lakh
Mechanically, there are no changes. The SR 175 Tribute Edition continues to be powered by the 174.7 cc single-cylinder engine that develops 13 bhp and 14.14 Nm of torque. The SR 125 Tribute Edition, meanwhile, retains its 124.45 cc motor producing 10.46 bhp and 10.4 Nm.
With the introduction of the Tribute Edition, both scooters are now available in four visual themes. The SR-GP Replica, inspired by Aprilia's MotoGP machines, continues to remain on sale alongside the new special edition models.
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