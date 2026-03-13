car&bike Awards 2026: Aprilia Tuono 457 is Premium Motorcycle of the Year (Under 500cc)

The premium sub-500cc motorcycle space in India is becoming increasingly competitive, with manufacturers offering motorcycles that combine strong performance, distinctive design and everyday usability. In the Premium Motorcycle of the Year (Under 500cc) category at the car&bike Awards, the contenders included the Aprilia Tuono 457, Harley-Davidson X440 T, KTM 160 Duke, Royal Enfield Scram 440 and the Yamaha XSR 155. Among these varied machines, the Tuono 457 stood out for its sharp performance and unmistakable big-bike character.

For the car&bike two-wheeler jury, the Aprilia Tuono 457 emerged as the clear winner thanks to its exciting performance and premium feel. Priced at Rs 3.97 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tuono 457 brings Aprilia’s sporty DNA into a more accessible format, powered by a lively parallel-twin engine that delivers quick acceleration and engaging ride dynamics.

The Tuono 457 impressed the jury with its combination of performance, handling and striking design. Its aggressive streetfighter styling, lightweight chassis and sporty ergonomics make it an entertaining motorcycle to ride, whether on city roads or open highways. It also comes equipped with modern features including ride modes, traction control and a TFT display, adding to its premium appeal in the segment.

While the Harley-Davidson X440 T impressed with its relaxed roadster character, the Royal Enfield Scram 440 offered rugged versatility, and the Yamaha XSR 155 stood out with its distinctive retro styling, the Aprilia Tuono 457 ultimately delivered the most thrilling riding experience. Its blend of performance, sharp handling and premium equipment secured its win in the Premium Motorcycle of the Year (Under 500cc) category.