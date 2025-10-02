River Indie Gen 3 Launched, Brand Expands Footprint With Delhi Store

River has introduced the latest-generation of the brand’s electric scooter, the Indie Gen 3 with several updates, to improve overall rideability, tech and rider-friendly features. The River Indie Gen 3 has been priced at Rs. 1,45,999 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and has been unveiled at River’s new store in Delhi, a company-owned store and service centre, which will also have a range of accessories for the River Indie electric scooter.

In a statement, the company has said that the Delhi store will act as a hub for River’s expansion in northern India. The Indie Gen 3 introduces upgraded tyres for better grip, a redesigned display with clearer information, integrated range and charging details, and improved app integration offering ride statistics, hill-hold assist, customisable data points, and real-time charging status across different modes.

According to the brand, the updates to the Indie Gen 3 introduces enhanced riding dynamics, improved connectivity, and added functionality, developed through rigorous internal testing and insights from riders. Only recently, the company had announced a 8-year/80,000 kilometre extended warranty program for the battery and motor of its flagship scooter. The extended warranty program was to be made available to customers from October 1, 2025.

With the Delhi store, River EV now operates in 34 cities across India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Patna and Hubli. By March 2026, the company has targeted an increase in footprint to 80 stores, with expansion focussed on key states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.