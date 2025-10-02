logo
New Delhi

River Indie Gen 3 Launched, Brand Expands Footprint With Delhi Store

car&bike Team
1 mins read
2025-10-02 15:49:44
Key Highlights
  • River Indie Gen 3 gets updated tyres and display
  • New app features & hill-hold control also introduced
  • River's new Delhi store is company-owned

River has introduced the latest-generation of the brand’s electric scooter, the Indie Gen 3 with several updates, to improve overall rideability, tech and rider-friendly features. The River Indie Gen 3 has been priced at Rs. 1,45,999 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and has been unveiled at River’s new store in Delhi, a company-owned store and service centre, which will also have a range of accessories for the River Indie electric scooter.

Also Read: River Indie Now Offered With 8-Year Battery & Motor Warranty

2025 River Indie Gen 3 Spring Yellow m1

In a statement, the company has said that the Delhi store will act as a hub for River’s expansion in northern India. The Indie Gen 3 introduces upgraded tyres for better grip, a redesigned display with clearer information, integrated range and charging details, and improved app integration offering ride statistics, hill-hold assist, customisable data points, and real-time charging status across different modes.

Also Read: River Indie Review

2025 River Indie Gen 3 Summer Red m1

According to the brand, the updates to the Indie Gen 3 introduces enhanced riding dynamics, improved connectivity, and added functionality, developed through rigorous internal testing and insights from riders. Only recently, the company had announced a 8-year/80,000 kilometre extended warranty program for the battery and motor of its flagship scooter. The extended warranty program was to be made available to customers from October 1, 2025.

Also Read: Yamaha's River Indie-Based Electric Scooter Spotted On Test

2025 River Indie All Colours m1

With the Delhi store, River EV now operates in 34 cities across India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, Coimbatore, Patna and Hubli. By March 2026, the company has targeted an increase in footprint to 80 stores, with expansion focussed on key states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

