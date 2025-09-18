HomeNews & Reviews
River Indie Now Offered With 8-Year Battery & Motor Warranty

River has announced the extended warranty program for the battery and motor of the River Indie electric scooter from October 1, 2025 for both new customers and existing owners.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 18, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • River Indie offered with 8-year extended warranty
  • Existing customer can also avail of new extended warranty program
  • 8 years/80,000 km warranty will cover battery & motor

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer River has announced a 8-year/80,000 kilometre extended warranty program for the battery and motor of its flagship electric scooter, the River Indie. According to a company announcement, the extended warranty program will be available from October 1, 2025 for all new bookings and existing customers. Additionally, customers who previously opted for the company’s 5-year extended warranty can upgrade to the new 8-year warranty program withing a limited one-month window.

 

Also Read: Yamaha's River Indie-Based Electric Scooter, Spotted On Test

 

River Indie Electric Scooter Production Milestone

According to River, the 8 years/80,000 km extended warranty ensures protection if the battery’s state of health drops below 70 per cent or if the motor becomes non-functional even after repair. The 8-year extended warranty plan is available to customers who have made a purchase since April 1, 2025 for Rs. 8,399 + GST and customers with an existing 5-year extended warranty for Rs. 3,399 + GST.

 

Also Read: River Indie Electric Scooter Review

 

River Indie updated 2025 price ev launched india carandbike edited 3

River says the new 8-year extended warranty program, one of the longest and most comprehensive warranties in the EV two-wheeler industry and has been designed to strengthen the brand’s commitment to its customers. It is aimed at providing long-term value, brand reliability and rider-first solutions. 

 

Also Read: River Indie Crosses 10,000-Unit Production Milestone

 

River Hyderabad

River currently operates 32 stores across 15 cities, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Vishakapatnam. By 2026, River aims to establish a strong presence across all major cities in India through a mix of company-owned outlets and dealership partners.

 

Also Read: Updated River Indie Launched At Rs. 1.43 Lakh

 

River Indie 3

The River Indie has been an impressive electric scooter for the car&bike team and had even won the coveted Scooter of the Year Award at the car&bike Awards 2024. The company is planning is second product after the River Indie, which is likely to be launched sometime in 2026.

