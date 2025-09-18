River Indie Now Offered With 8-Year Battery & Motor Warranty

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer River has announced a 8-year/80,000 kilometre extended warranty program for the battery and motor of its flagship electric scooter, the River Indie. According to a company announcement, the extended warranty program will be available from October 1, 2025 for all new bookings and existing customers. Additionally, customers who previously opted for the company’s 5-year extended warranty can upgrade to the new 8-year warranty program withing a limited one-month window.

According to River, the 8 years/80,000 km extended warranty ensures protection if the battery’s state of health drops below 70 per cent or if the motor becomes non-functional even after repair. The 8-year extended warranty plan is available to customers who have made a purchase since April 1, 2025 for Rs. 8,399 + GST and customers with an existing 5-year extended warranty for Rs. 3,399 + GST.

River says the new 8-year extended warranty program, one of the longest and most comprehensive warranties in the EV two-wheeler industry and has been designed to strengthen the brand’s commitment to its customers. It is aimed at providing long-term value, brand reliability and rider-first solutions.

River currently operates 32 stores across 15 cities, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi and Vishakapatnam. By 2026, River aims to establish a strong presence across all major cities in India through a mix of company-owned outlets and dealership partners.

The River Indie has been an impressive electric scooter for the car&bike team and had even won the coveted Scooter of the Year Award at the car&bike Awards 2024. The company is planning is second product after the River Indie, which is likely to be launched sometime in 2026.