car&bike Awards 2026: TVS Apache RTX is Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (Upto 350 cc)

Entry-level adventure motorcycles have been the flavour in the Indian motorcycle industry for a few years now. From leisure rides, off-road trails, daily commuting, and long-distance touring, riders today want a motorcycle that can do it all. The TVS Apache RTX fits this brief perfectly. Despite its approachable size, it has big-bike presence, offers strong all-round performance and versatility and comes loaded with features - many of which aren’t even available in some motorcycles a segment or two higher.

For the car&bike two-wheeler jury, picking the Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (Upto 350 cc) was a straightforward decision. The Apache RTX simply outshone its rivals with better performance, aggressive pricing and a more comprehensive features list. It’s a no-brainer why the jury picked the Apache RTX among worthy rivals – the Kawasaki KLX 230 (India-spec), KTM 250 Adventure and the new Yezdi Adventure.

The Apache RTX impressed one and all in the two-wheeler jury with its on-road manners, entertaining performance, long list of features and solid road presence. The fact that it comes with a very attractive starting price and equipment levels typically seen on more expensive motorcycles, and the RTX becomes a very compelling proposition in the segment.