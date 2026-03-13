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car&bike Awards 2026: TVS Apache RTX is Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (Upto 350 cc)

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 13, 2026, 08:41 PM
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car&bike Awards 2026: TVS Apache RTX is Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (Upto 350 cc)
Key Highlights
  • The TVS Apache RTX is priced from Rs. 1.99 lakh
  • Engaging performance, confident road manners impressed jury
  • Attractive price point, impressive performance, segment-best features make it a compelling choice

Entry-level adventure motorcycles have been the flavour in the Indian motorcycle industry for a few years now. From leisure rides, off-road trails, daily commuting, and long-distance touring, riders today want a motorcycle that can do it all. The TVS Apache RTX fits this brief perfectly. Despite its approachable size, it has big-bike presence, offers strong all-round performance and versatility and comes loaded with features - many of which aren’t even available in some motorcycles a segment or two higher.

2026 car and bike Awards Jury meet TVS Apache RTX m3

For the car&bike two-wheeler jury, picking the Adventure Motorcycle of the Year (Upto 350 cc) was a straightforward decision. The Apache RTX simply outshone its rivals with better performance, aggressive pricing and a more comprehensive features list. It’s a no-brainer why the jury picked the Apache RTX among worthy rivals – the Kawasaki KLX 230 (India-spec), KTM 250 Adventure and the new Yezdi Adventure.

TVS Apache RTX Road Test m1

The Apache RTX impressed one and all in the two-wheeler jury with its on-road manners, entertaining performance, long list of features and solid road presence. The fact that it comes with a very attractive starting price and equipment levels typically seen on more expensive motorcycles, and the RTX becomes a very compelling proposition in the segment.

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Research More on TVS Apache RTX 300

TVS Apache RTX 300
TVS Apache RTX 300
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*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.99 - 2.34 Lakh
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