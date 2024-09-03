Login
New Jawa 42 Variant Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Images

The new variant is expected to feature an updated 334 cc engine and sport a few distinctive styling cues
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Jawa Motorcycles is all set to launch a new variant of the Jawa 42 today. The updated Jawa 42 was showcased in August 2024, and received a range of mechanical upgrades over its predecessor along with some new features and colour schemes. While the 42 still uses the 294 cc “J-Panther” engine, the new variant is expected to feature an updated 334 cc engine, possibly the same unit as has been used in the Jawa 350. It will also likely sport a few distinctive styling cues.

     

    Also Read2024 Jawa 42 Launch Today: What To Expect
     Jawa 42 Teaser 2

    Visually, the new variant is expected to feature a sportier design than the current Jawa 42. The ergonomics are also expected to be slightly different, with the footpegs moved slightly back to give a sporty riding stance. The twin exhausts are likely to have a slightly upswept design, while the teardrop shaped fuel tank and side covers are likely to be retained to go with the Jawa 42 family design language. A semi-digital instrument console, as well as full-LED lighting is expected.

     

    Also Read: New Jawa 42 Variant Launch Date Revealed


    While the main frame is expected to be the same as before, the rear subframe could be different. The wheels will be cast alloy, with what are expected to be tubeless tyres with a fatter profile, while suspension will be a combination of telescopic front forks and twin shocks. Dual-channel ABS is expected to be standard, with a big front disc, possibly a 300 mm diameter disc.

     

    Also Read: 2024 Jawa 42 - What's Different?
     

    The new variant of the Jawa 42 will likely get the updated 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that has been used in the Jawa 350. However, it remains to be seen if the Jawa 42 will have a completely unique state of tune on the engine or will share the exact tune with either the Jawa 350 or the Yezdi 350 Adventure.


     

    1:10 PM
    Sep 3, 2024

    Jawa is all set to launch a new variant of the Jawa 42 today. 

    New Jawa 42 Variant Teaser e9ceacbf65
    1:30 PM
    Sep 3, 2024

    The motorcycle is expected to feature a bigger 334 cc engine. Here is the motorcycle under wraps. 

    G Wi Qhy ZWIA Yn2 FO
    2:05 PM
    Sep 3, 2024

    The launch event of the motorcycle has begun.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 03 at 14 06 22 11d5a989
    2:25 PM
    Sep 3, 2024

    Jawa has finally unveiled the 42 FJ, an all-new variant of the Jawa 42.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 03 at 14 29 33 12901743
    Whats App Image 2024 09 03 at 14 27 47 9c902d39
    Whats App Image 2024 09 03 at 14 27 46 47595366
    2:30 PM
    Sep 3, 2024

    Here are a few more photographs of the motorcycle. It looks sportier than the standard Jawa 42, with many black body parts.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 03 at 14 31 44 30a1973c
    Whats App Image 2024 09 03 at 14 31 44 a03f8270
    Whats App Image 2024 09 03 at 14 31 45 8c6de8ee
    2:45 PM
    Sep 3, 2024

    Here are a few specs of the Jawa FJ 42. The motorcycle gets wider tyres, 41 mm front forks, and the new Alpha 2 350 engine.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 03 at 14 43 01 926b9af7
    2:53 PM
    Sep 3, 2024

    Jawa has just revealed that the 42 FJ will start at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with prices going as high as Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

     

    Whats App Image 2024 09 03 at 14 53 20 1ceda754
