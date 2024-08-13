Made-In-India Range Rover Sport Deliveries Commence

JLR – formerly Jaguar Land Rover – has commenced deliveries of the India-built Range Rover Sport. The announcement comes almost three months after the company launched the locally assembled model in India. India is JLR’s first market to locally assemble the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport with both models previously only manufactured in the brand’s home country of UK.



The locally assembled Range Rover Sport is offered in a single Dynamic SE trim though buyers can pick between a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol or a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine. Both units are paired with an automatic gearbox as standard. The petrol mill develops a peak 394 bhp and 550 Nm while the diesel pushes out 346 bhp and 700 Nm. Both variants are priced at an identical Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom).



In terms of features, the Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE packs in kit such as soft-close doors, powered tailgate with gesture control, a Meridian 3D surround sound system, four-zone climate control, an air purifier, 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, 11.4-inch rear sear entertainment display, heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, power recline rear back rest, ventilated rear seats, 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, adaptive air suspension, Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 off-road modes and more.



Commenting on the deliveries, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said; “It’s a significant milestone as we begin the deliveries of the locally manufactured Range Rover Sport. With this, the complete Range Rover portfolio is now made In India and the local manufacturing footprint expands to six vehicles in the portfolio.”



The Range Rover Sport and its larger sibling the Range Rover are being locally assembled at JLR’s production facility near Pune. The plant also rolls out models such as the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Jaguar F-Pace.