Made-In-India Range Rover Sport Deliveries Commence

The locally assembled Range Rover Sport was launched back in May and is offered in a single variant with petrol and diesel engine options.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 13, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Locally assembled Range Rover Sport priced at Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom)
  • Offered with 3.0-litre petrol and diesel engines
  • Available in a single Dynamic SE trim

JLR – formerly Jaguar Land Rover – has commenced deliveries of the India-built Range Rover Sport. The announcement comes almost three months after the company launched the locally assembled model in India. India is JLR’s first market to locally assemble the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport with both models previously only manufactured in the brand’s home country of UK.
 

Also read: Range Rover LWB, Range Rover Sport Now Assembled In India; Prices Slashed
 

The locally assembled Range Rover Sport is offered in a single Dynamic SE trim though buyers can pick between a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol or a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine. Both units are paired with an automatic gearbox as standard. The petrol mill develops a peak 394 bhp and 550 Nm while the diesel pushes out 346 bhp and 700 Nm. Both variants are priced at an identical Rs 1.40 crore (ex-showroom).
 

Range Rover Sport 900 1 2022 12 12 T06 48 32 136 Z

India is the first market where JLR is locally assembling the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

 

Also read: New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two Unveiled
 

In terms of features, the Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE packs in kit such as soft-close doors, powered tailgate with gesture control, a Meridian 3D surround sound system, four-zone climate control, an air purifier, 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, 11.4-inch rear sear entertainment display, heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment, power recline rear back rest, ventilated rear seats, 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, adaptive air suspension, Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 off-road modes and more.
 

Also Read: Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection Unveiled; Is Inspired By Mythology And Celestial Bodies

 

Range Rover Sport 900 2 2022 12 12 T06 48 25 131 Z

The locally assembled Range Rover Sport is offered in a single Dynamic SE trim.

 

Commenting on the deliveries, Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said; “It’s a significant milestone as we begin the deliveries of the locally manufactured Range Rover Sport. With this, the complete Range Rover portfolio is now made In India and the local manufacturing footprint expands to six vehicles in the portfolio.”
 

Also Read: JLR India Rolls Out 5-Year Service Plan For Land Rover, Range Rover And Jaguar Models

 

The Range Rover Sport and its larger sibling the Range Rover are being locally assembled at JLR’s production facility near Pune. The plant also rolls out models such as the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Jaguar F-Pace.

