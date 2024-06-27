Login
Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection Unveiled; Is Inspired By Mythology And Celestial Bodies

The Celestial Collection comprises of five models of the Range Rover Sport each with unique exterior colours and detailing.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Land Rover unveils five bespoke Range Rover Sport SVs
  • Celestial Collection inspired by mythology and celestial bodies
  • Each model features bespoke paint finishes and detailing

Land Rover has unveiled a new SV Celestial Collection series for the Range Rover Sport drawing inspiration from mythology and planetary bodies. The five models comprise of Gaea, Theia, Io, Vega and Sol with each model featuring bespoke paint, upholstery and trim inserts, 23-inch wheels, carbon ceramic brakes and a carbon fibre bonnet.

 

Also read: Conquest Customers Of Other Brands On 30,000-Plus Waitlist For Range Rover EV: JLR Vehicle Line Director

 Range Rover Sport SV Gaea 1

Named after the primordial of Earth, the Range Rover Sport SV Gaea features an exterior colour and upholstery colours with earthy tones.

 

Starting things out is the Range Rover Sport SV Gaea Curation - one of two models inspired by Greek Mythology. Gaea is a primordial goddess representing the Earth as per Greek Mythology with the SV Gaea Curation paying hommage to the Earth with a unique Green Terre Matte exterior paint finish paired with unique elements such as a satin carbon fibre exhaust finisher and bronze-finished brake callipers. The model also features unique badging representing Gaea.
 

Moving to the cabin, buyers can either option Caraway Windsor leather upholstery with Kvadrat steelcut backboards paired with brown birch wood finishers and a tonal stitch, or a leather-free Ebony and Cinder Grey upholstery with darker birch wood inserts.

 

Also read: JLR India Rolls Out 5-Year Service Plan For Land Rover, Range Rover And Jaguar Models

 Range Rover Sport SV Theia

The Theia Curation features a metal flake finish to the paint and gold wheels.

 

Next is the Theia Curation with the name referring to a Titaness - the daughter of Uranus and Gaea. The Theia name refers to ‘sight and shimmering light’ which is reflected in the model’s Ilmenite Grey Satin paint finish which contains hints of metal flake while the alloy wheels are finished in gold. The cabin can be specced in either Ebony and Ecru or Ebony and Pimento Windsor leather while unique design detailing can be found in the trim inserts on the centre console.
 

Also read: JLR To Revive Freelander Name For New EV Brand With This Chinese EV Firm
 

Range Rover Sport SV Io

Unique orange exterior colour of the Range Rover Sport SV Io changes shades based on the light and angle of viewing.

 

The Io Curation draws inspiration from Jupiter’s moon Io. The SUV features a unique orange Cyllene Gloss paint finish that JLR says changes hues based on the angle of light - a reference to Io’s constantly changing surface. Additional unique details include carbon fibre exhaust finishers and carbon fibre wheels. The interior can be trimmed in either Ebony and Lunar Windsor leather or a lighter-tone Ebony and Rosewood configuration.
 

Range Rover Sport SV Vega

The Vega gets exposed carbonfibre detailing on the bonnet and wheels.

 

Vega is inspired by the star of the same name from the Lyra constellation and features a unique Verrier Blue exterior paint finish paired with a black roof and exposed carbon fibre detailing on the bonnet, wheels and exhaust. Here two buyers will be able to pick between a light or dark theme to the interior with either Ebony and Perlino leather with cream ash burl trim finishers or the darker Raven Blue and Ebony paired with black birch finishers.
 

Also read: Range Rover LWB, Range Rover Sport Now Assembled In India; Prices Slashed
 

Range Rover Sport SV Sol

JLR says the Sol Curation's unique paint shade is inspired by the sun and the Aurora Borealis.

 

Last up is the Sol which draws inspiration from the Sun. The bespoke creation features a unique Aurora Yellow gloss paint finish that gives the car a greenish-yellow hue. THis is paired with a black finished roof and exposed carbon fibre element such as the exhaust and the wheels. The bright exterior is paired with a more subdued interior with upholstery options including Navy Windsor leather with light contrast stitching or a non-leather ebony upholstery with yellow stitching.
 

Mechanically, the SUVs feature no changes over the standard Range Rover Sport SV.

