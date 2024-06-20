Login
JLR To Revive Freelander Name For New EV Brand With This Chinese EV Firm

The new series of EVs will initially be sold in China, but will over time be exported for sale in other nations
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • JLR and Chery has signed a letter of intent to bring back the Freelander name.
  • Freelander to be a brand solely focused on EVs.
  • To be manufactured at the joint venture’s plant in Changshu, China.

In its latest statement, JLR – formerly Jaguar Land Rover – has announced it has signed a letter of intent with passenger vehicle firm Chery to develop EVs for the Chinese market. The British marque has been associated with the Chinese state-owned company for over 12 years now, through a 50:50 joint venture named Chery Jaguar Land Rover. Under the new agreement, it aims to bring back the iconic Freelander name (earlier used for a series of four-wheel-drive vehicles from Land Rover), as a brand for a series of new all-electric vehicles built on Chery’s EV architecture. The statement also says that the vehicles under this will stand separate from both JLR and Chery’s current portfolios.

 

Also Read: Range Rover LWB, Range Rover Sport Now Assembled In India; Prices Slashed

JLR To Revive Freelander Name For New EV Brand With This Chinese EV Firm 2

The Freelander name was earlier used for a series of four-wheel-drive vehicles from Land Rover

 

Commenting on the new venture, Adrian Mardell, Chief Executive Officer, JLR said, “Today we are taking this important strategic step for JLR, one which underlines our ongoing commitment to China and complements our existing business in China.  We believe that working together to develop new models of collaboration for the world’s largest and fastest-growing electric vehicle market, combined with the appeal of the Freelander brand, promises a very exciting future for CJLR.”

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Outlines Investment Of Rs 43,000 Crore In FY2025, Majorly Allocated To JLR Revitalisation

JLR To Revive Freelander Name For New EV Brand With This Chinese EV Firm 4

The new brand will stand separate from both JLR and Chery

 

According to the statement, the Freelander brand will offer a range of mainstream electric vehicles that will initially be sold in China but will over time be exported for sale across global nations. Both JLR and Chery's creative teams will collaborate to develop the new series of EVs. The EVs will be manufactured alongside JLR and Chery's current portfolio, at CJLR's plant in Changshu and will be sold via a separate dealership network.

