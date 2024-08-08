Login
New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two Unveiled

Edition Two offers four new themes: Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss, and Sunrise Copper Satin.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two breaks cover
  • Edition Two gets four new themes
  • Powered by the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

Land Rover introduced the Range Rover Sport SV Edition One globally in May 2023, followed by its launch in India in December 2023. The luxury automaker has now unveiled the new Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two, featuring extensive customisation options and new themes. Edition Two offers four new themes: Blue Nebula Matte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss, and Sunrise Copper Satin.

 

Also Read: Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection Unveiled; Is Inspired By Mythology And Celestial Bodies

 

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two 1

 

The Blue Nebula theme wears a matte finish inspired by the Northern Atlantic coast. It includes a Satin Forged Carbon exterior pack, a painted carbon-fibre bonnet, and 23-inch forged black alloy wheels, complemented by Blue Nebula brake callipers. The interior features SV Performance Seats upholstered in Light Cloud and Ebony Windsor leather.

 

The Marl Grey Gloss theme comes with a Gloss Carbon Twill exterior pack, an Exposed Carbon Twill bonnet, and 23-inch Carbon Gloss wheels with Sunrise Copper callipers. The interior is adorned with Rosewood and Ebony Windsor leather. The Sunrise Copper Satin theme includes a Satin Carbon Twill exterior pack, a painted carbon-fibre bonnet, and 23-inch forged black alloy wheels with red anodised callipers. The interior is finished in Ebony Windsor leather.

 

Also Read: JLR India Rolls Out 5-Year Service Plan For Land Rover, Range Rover And Jaguar Models

 

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two 2

 

Lastly, the Ligurian Black Gloss theme features a Satin Carbon Twill exterior pack, an exposed carbon-fibre bonnet, and 23-inch Carbon Gloss wheels with contrasting Nano Yellow brake callipers. The interior is a mix of Cinder and Ebony in Knit and Ultrafabrics.

 

Customers have the option to choose alternative wheels, such as new 22-inch Diamond-Turned alloy wheels, and different brake calliper colours. Each SV Edition Two can also be customised with a body-coloured roof, a new Satin Forged Carbon Fibre Pack, or a Twill Carbon Fibre Pack, depending on the exterior paint finish.

 

Also Read: Land Rover Defender Octa Debuts With 626 BHP V8; Priced From Rs 2.65 Crore In India

 

Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two 3

 

The Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is powered by the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as its predecessor, delivering 626 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The power is transmitted to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds.

 

While Land Rover has not yet disclosed the pricing for the Sport SV Edition Two, it is expected to be higher than the Edition One, which was priced at Rs 2.80 crore (ex-showroom) upon its launch in India.


 

