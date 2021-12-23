How To Check Your Driving License Status Online?

It is one of the necessary steps to acquire a driving license through simple steps, and it should be done as per state regulations. The new applicants need to fill-up the form online and submit suitable documents supporting the claim to the RTO office. Upon clearing this, the RTO will issue the driving license in the applicant's name. Following this, the candidate will be called upon a chosen date for the driving test.

Applicants can check the online status of the driving license and know the probable date to get it. However, there may be a delay in getting the license after RTO has issued it. It is easy to check the online status from the correct portal using simple steps. It should be the official website of the state transport department, Parivahan Sewa.

To apply for a permanent license, the applicant should have a learner's license, clear the driving test, and then wait for the final copy of the license. This is eligible for a candidate older than 18 years old and almost the same from one state to another.

When it is time to check the status online?

After submitting the form, the candidate has to choose a date for the test. Upon clearing the exam, RTO will start to prepare for the license. It is usually two weeks, and post that, the candidate can check for its status online. Soon after RTO will dispatch the license, it will be updated on its database and reflected in the status online. But there may be exceptions when the license gets delayed. Even it can take two weeks to 30 days to reach the candidate.

After clearing the test for license

Applied for license renewal

If you wish to get a duplicate license

When waiting for an international license

These are some obvious situations when you can look for the status of a license online to know the approximate time to get it.

What steps to follow to check license status online?

The first thing is to visit the right portal to check the driving license. You can check both for lightweight and heavyweight vehicles in two ways:

Check for the status of the license via the transport department of the state Secondly, you can visit the Parivahan Sewa site of the state transport department and check the details

Both options are user friendly and hardly take time to complete the process. Upon visiting the right website, you have to search for know the application status tab and give the details of the application number to get details of the same.

Steps to check for license via State Transport official website

First, visit the State Transport official website of the residing state Now, click on DL and LL registration section It will direct you to the ‘know your application status' tab Now, you have to enter the application number given on the form Here, you have to click on submit after you give the number Now, a new page will be directed with license status and get detailed information for the same

Method to check status on Sarathi website

First, you have to visit the official portal at https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/ Now, go to the online service section and click on the driving license service tab Click on it to get the state details in which you reside in Now, click on verify pay status to get further details Here, you have to enter a number, birth details, and captcha and get details Now, click on verify option, and it would direct to the new status page that shows up

What are the vitals to keep in mind to check driving license?

It can take 30 days from the date of the test to get the license The RTO would issue the license with 2 to 3 weeks and give it to the registered address After this, you can check for the status online, and here, you have to give the online application details to get the status Try to know the regulations of the RTO, and it would help in the correct check of the status online Do not forget to check the expiry of the license and opt for its renewal before it expires The person must have a learner's license, and only then, they the final license would be valid in their case

Wrapping it up

Considering the information given above shall help you know how to check the license application status online. Try to follow the correct steps to be able to find it on time. It is meant for two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles, both large and small.