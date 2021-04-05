Rules Changed For Obtaining Driving License And Registration Of Vehicles

Grace period for renewal of a DL will now be from one year prior to expiry till one year after expiry.

The Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has amended certain motor vehicle rules regarding issuance, renewal and surrender of a Driving License. The complete process of grant of Learner's licence, from application to printing has now been made online. The grace period for renewal of a Driving License will now be from one year prior to expiry till one year after expiry. In addition to this, electronic forms and documents can now be used for making a medical certificate, learners license and for renewal & surrender of driver's licence.

Physical inspection of the vehicle at the RTO has been done away according to the new rules. Accordingly, National Register of Driver's Licence and Certificate of Registration has come into effect, subsuming state registers of these documents. This will help in updating and accessing the data on real time basis anywhere in the country.

MoRT&H has amended the Central MV Rules 1989 & cover sections 4-28, 76 & 77 (part) of the MV (amendment) Act 2019. Electronic forms & documents can now be used for making Medical Certificate, Learners License, Surrender of Driver's Licence (DL), Renewal of DL etc. — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) April 2, 2021

The mandatory requirement of furnishing the vehicle for inspection to the RTO has been done away with in case of fully built vehicles. According to the Government, this will ease the process of registration of new vehicles. Renewal of certificate of registration is now possible 60 days in advance while the time limit for temporary registration has also been extended from 1 month to 6 months. As per the amendment, the trade certificate will also be made available in electronic form.

Time limit for temporary registration has been extended from 1 month to 6 months. The complete process of alteration and retrofitment of vehicles has been brought under the legal framework leading to fixing of liability on both the owner and workshops or authorised agencies performing alteration or retrofitment. This will ensure safety of the vehicle and compliance with provisions of the Act. Apart from this, insurance will now be possible in case of altered vehicles.

