carandbike logo
search

Rules Changed For Obtaining Driving License And Registration Of Vehicles

Road, Transport and Highways ministry has amended several rules regarding renewal and surrender of a driving license as well as registration of new and retro-fitted vehicles.

Shams Raza Naqvi By  Shams Raza Naqvi | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Grace period for renewal of a DL will now be from one year prior to expiry till one year after expiry. expand View Photos
Grace period for renewal of a DL will now be from one year prior to expiry till one year after expiry.

Highlights

  • Complete process of grant of Learner's licence is now online
  • Time limit for temporary registration has been extended to 6 months
  • Physical inspection of the vehicle will not be required at the RTO

The Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has amended certain motor vehicle rules regarding issuance, renewal and surrender of a Driving License. The complete process of grant of Learner's licence, from application to printing has now been made online. The grace period for renewal of a Driving License will now be from one year prior to expiry till one year after expiry. In addition to this, electronic forms and documents can now be used for making a medical certificate, learners license and for renewal & surrender of driver's licence.

aj8q8fjs

Physical inspection of the vehicle at the RTO has been done away according to the new rules.

Accordingly, National Register of Driver's Licence and Certificate of Registration has come into effect, subsuming state registers of these documents. This will help in updating and accessing the data on real time basis anywhere in the country.

The mandatory requirement of furnishing the vehicle for inspection to the RTO has been done away with in case of fully built vehicles. According to the Government, this will ease the process of registration of new vehicles. Renewal of certificate of registration is now possible 60 days in advance while the time limit for temporary registration has also been extended from 1 month to 6 months. As per the amendment, the trade certificate will also be made available in electronic form.

o43ki01

Time limit for temporary registration has been extended from 1 month to 6 months.

0 Comments

The complete process of alteration and retrofitment of vehicles has been brought under the legal framework leading to fixing of liability on both the owner and workshops or authorised agencies performing alteration or retrofitment. This will ensure safety of the vehicle and compliance with provisions of the Act. Apart from this, insurance will now be possible in case of altered vehicles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Top Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In April 2021
Top Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In April 2021
IndianOil And Israel's Phinergy Form JV To Build Aluminium-Air Battery Systems For EVs
IndianOil And Israel's Phinergy Form JV To Build Aluminium-Air Battery Systems For EVs
Upcoming Car Launches In April 2021
Upcoming Car Launches In April 2021
2021 Hyundai Alcazar 7-Seater SUV Showcased In A Unique Castle Themed Camouflage Ahead Of Global Debut
2021 Hyundai Alcazar 7-Seater SUV Showcased In A Unique Castle Themed Camouflage Ahead Of Global Debut
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities