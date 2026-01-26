logo
No Fastag Annual Pass For Three Row Cars? NHAI Clarifies

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Jan 26, 2026, 09:57 AM
Key Highlights
  • Reports questioned the validity of annual pass for 3 row cars
  • Fastag annual pass guarantees 200 trips for Rs. 3000
  • It is valid of one year from the date of issue

Is the Fastag annual pass not valid anymore for 3 row or personal cars with 6/7 seats? Over the last few days many online reports have suggested that starting January 1st, 2026 the scheme has been withdrawn for all 3 row cars irrespective of them being personal or commercial. Now the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a clarification regarding the same.

A social media post by the Authority termed it as fake news and said that annual pass remains valid for all non-commercial vehicles. “NHAI would like to clarify that all non-commercial Car/Jeep/Van with active FASTag, are eligible for the Annual Pass. Kindly refrain from spreading fake news.”, the statement said. However some users have been complaining on social media saying that annual fastag for their vehicles has stopped working.

The annual fastag guarantees a maximum of 200 crossings for a one time charge of Rs. 3000 across all NHAI toll plazas across the country. It can be activated on your current fastag using the Rajmarg yatra app and remains valid for one year from the date of activation. Some expressways and state highways highways however are exempt from this rule.

