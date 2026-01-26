No Fastag Annual Pass For Three Row Cars? NHAI Clarifies

Is the Fastag annual pass not valid anymore for 3 row or personal cars with 6/7 seats? Over the last few days many online reports have suggested that starting January 1st, 2026 the scheme has been withdrawn for all 3 row cars irrespective of them being personal or commercial. Now the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a clarification regarding the same.

A social media post by the Authority termed it as fake news and said that annual pass remains valid for all non-commercial vehicles. “NHAI would like to clarify that all non-commercial Car/Jeep/Van with active FASTag, are eligible for the Annual Pass. Kindly refrain from spreading fake news.”, the statement said. However some users have been complaining on social media saying that annual fastag for their vehicles has stopped working.

Why my car fasttag Annual pass is showing Inactive eecen if the validity is till 15th Aug 2026 with 101 toll crossing remaining. Your customer care (1033) only spreading this fake news told me stating from 8th Jan 2026 all Suv with 7 or 8 seater fasttag Annual pass deactivated — Sandeep Mohanty (@sandee_mohanty) January 25, 2026 undefined undefined

The annual fastag guarantees a maximum of 200 crossings for a one time charge of Rs. 3000 across all NHAI toll plazas across the country. It can be activated on your current fastag using the Rajmarg yatra app and remains valid for one year from the date of activation. Some expressways and state highways highways however are exempt from this rule.

