Lamborghini Reveals New 1,000 bhp+ V12 Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Lamborghini has revealed the plug-in hybrid powertrain of its upcoming flagship supercar. Codenamed LB744, the upcoming flagship supercar will be the direct replacement to the now discontinued Aventador and will feature an all-new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.

While Lamborghini has moved towards electrification, the brand is not retiring the V12 engine. The centrepiece for the new LB744 PHEV will be a new generation 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 that will be paired with three electric motors including one mounted in the gearbox. A big departure from its predecessor also comes in the overall powertrain layout with the gearbox – a new in-house 8-speed dual-clutch automatic - now mounted transversely behind the V12 with the transmission tunnel housing lithium-ion battery packs to power the electric motors.

The transmission tunnel will be taken up by the battery pack; LB744 will be only the third V12 Lamborghini to get a transverse gearbox.

Lamborghini says that the new V12 engine, codenamed L545, is its lightest V12 to date shedding about 17 kg over the Aventador’s unit. The unit is also rotated by 180 degrees as compared to the older mill’s layout in the Aventador. Lamborghini says that the engine by itself will develop 814 bhp and a redline north of 9,000 rpm. The unit will also develop 725 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. Lamborghini says that it has also paid special attention to the V12 engine ‘soundtrack’ with the new unit being “melodious at low revs and then rising to a natural harmonious crescendo.”

The centrepiece to the new PHEV will be a new-gen 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12

Moving to the electric motors, the tri-motor layout will feature two motors mounted to the front axle with the third integrated into the gearbox. The motors will give the LB744 all-electric all-wheel drive capabilities outside of assisting the V12 engine for outright performance. The front axle-mounted motors are rated at 110 kW each and develop up to 350 Nm of torque each. The gearbox-mounted unit while also rated at 110 Kw only provides an additional 150 Nm of torque. Overall, the PHEV system will develop a combined 1,001 bhp. In all-electric mode, the LB744 will be front-wheel drive with the gearbox-mounted motor kicking in when required. The motors are paired with a 3.8 kWh battery pack that can be charged at up to 7 kW or directly from the V12 engine.

All-new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox has been developed in-house.

Shifting to the gearbox itself, the new 8-speed DCT marks the third time ever a V12 Lamborghini will receive a transverse mounted gearbox after the iconic Miura and the Essenza SCV12. Lamborghini says that the in-house developed unit is lighter and faster that the 7-speed DCT from the Huracan and feature a wet double clutch.