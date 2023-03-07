  • Home
  • News
  • Lamborghini Reveals New 1,000 bhp+ V12 Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

Lamborghini Reveals New 1,000 bhp+ V12 Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

The new powertrain will debut in the much-awaited successor to the Lamborghini Aventador and start Lamborghini’s push towards electrification.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
07-Mar-23 03:27 PM IST
Lamborghini V12 PHEV.jpg
Highlights
  • New V12 hybrid powertrain to feature three-electric motors
  • New PHEV will allow all-electric driving for limited range
  • New V12 engine to develop 814 bhp and 720 Nm; rev up to 9,500 rpm

Lamborghini has revealed the plug-in hybrid powertrain of its upcoming flagship supercar. Codenamed LB744, the upcoming flagship supercar will be the direct replacement to the now discontinued Aventador and will feature an all-new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.

While Lamborghini has moved towards electrification, the brand is not retiring the V12 engine. The centrepiece for the new LB744 PHEV will be a new generation 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 that will be paired with three electric motors including one mounted in the gearbox. A big departure from its predecessor also comes in the overall powertrain layout with the gearbox – a new in-house 8-speed dual-clutch automatic - now mounted transversely behind the V12 with the transmission tunnel housing lithium-ion battery packs to power the electric motors.

Also see: Lamborghini Aventador Successor Previewed In Patent Images
 

The transmission tunnel will be taken up by the battery pack; LB744 will be only the third V12 Lamborghini to get a transverse gearbox.

 

Lamborghini says that the new V12 engine, codenamed L545, is its lightest V12 to date shedding about 17 kg over the Aventador’s unit. The unit is also rotated by 180 degrees as compared to the older mill’s layout in the Aventador. Lamborghini says that the engine by itself will develop 814 bhp and a redline north of 9,000 rpm. The unit will also develop 725 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. Lamborghini says that it has also paid special attention to the V12 engine ‘soundtrack’ with the new unit being “melodious at low revs and then rising to a natural harmonious crescendo.”

The centrepiece to the new PHEV will be a new-gen 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12

 

Moving to the electric motors, the tri-motor layout will feature two motors mounted to the front axle with the third integrated into the gearbox. The motors will give the LB744 all-electric all-wheel drive capabilities outside of assisting the V12 engine for outright performance. The front axle-mounted motors are rated at 110 kW each and develop up to 350 Nm of torque each. The gearbox-mounted unit while also rated at 110 Kw only provides an additional 150 Nm of torque.  Overall, the PHEV system will develop a combined 1,001 bhp. In all-electric mode, the LB744 will be front-wheel drive with the gearbox-mounted motor kicking in when required. The motors are paired with a 3.8 kWh battery pack that can be charged at up to 7 kW or directly from the V12 engine.

All-new 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox has been developed in-house.

 

Shifting to the gearbox itself, the new 8-speed DCT marks the third time ever a V12 Lamborghini will receive a transverse mounted gearbox after the iconic Miura and the Essenza SCV12. Lamborghini says that the in-house developed unit is lighter and faster that the 7-speed DCT from the Huracan and feature a wet double clutch.

Related Articles
Lamborghini Invencible, Autentica Mark The Final Outing For The Naturally Aspirated V12
Lamborghini Invencible, Autentica Mark The Final Outing For The Naturally Aspirated V12
27 days ago
Lamborghini Aventador Successor Previewed In Patent Images
Lamborghini Aventador Successor Previewed In Patent Images
2 months ago
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Domestic Sales Crosses 1 Lakh Units In 2022; Sees Annual Growth Of 86%
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Domestic Sales Crosses 1 Lakh Units In 2022; Sees Annual Growth Of 86%
2 months ago
Italian Cops Deliver 2 Kidneys To Patients Over 500 Km Apart Using A Lamborghini Huracan
Italian Cops Deliver 2 Kidneys To Patients Over 500 Km Apart Using A Lamborghini Huracan
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2016 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
  • 63,867 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
3.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹8,399
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Alpha Petrol
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
9.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV700 AX5 AT Petrol 5 STR
  • 5,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.2
10
21.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line