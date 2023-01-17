Lamborghini Aventador Successor Previewed In Patent Images

Lamborghini debuted its last pure combustion engine model, the Huracan Sterrato late last year. Now the company is closing towards the launch of its next flagship supercar, the much-anticipated Aventador successor. The yet-unnamed supercar is expected to retain a mid-mounted V12 engine though Lamborghini is set to add electrification to the mix. While test mules have been spied on international roads on multiple occasions, now patent images have surfaced online that preview the upcoming car’s design.

The patent images reveal a sleek and angry-looking low-slung mid-engine car that looks like something only Lamborghini would create. Up front, the Ypsilon design elements from the Sian are clearly visible with spy pictures suggesting that these will be LED DRLs with the main headlamps sitting alongside the upper arm. The cuts and creases on the bonnet and wide gaping air vents on the bumper give the new Lamborghini that aggressive look one has come to expect from the manufacturer. The sketches also suggest that the model will get wider rear tyres than the front.

Moving to the sides, a prominent shoulder line becomes visible rising from the front wheel arch and flowing to the rear. The low-set cabin and angular design vents ahead of the rear wheels and on the rear pillars too are a throwback to previous V12 Lamborghinis.

The rear gets a rising spoiler integrated into the edge of the rear deck with twin hexagonal exhausts exiting right underneath. The tail lamps too are in the Ypsilon design while a prominent diffuser dominates the lower bumper. An interesting element on the new supercar is the engine cover on the rear deck with the Aventador’s louvered rear deck making way for a unit that could provide improved rear visibility. The deck along the edges rises to meet the roofline and features the louvered design while the centre section sits flush with the rear deck revealing the rear windscreen.

While the complete interior still remains under wraps, spy images have suggested that the car will get a full digital instrument cluster as well as a hybrid drive mode. Interestingly the instrument panel in the pictures does spell out the word V12 in the rpm gauge alongside the selected gear thus confirming the engine.

Details on the hybrid powertrain though are still scarce though reports say that the car will feature a plug-in hybrid set-up with a new V12 at its heart.

Expect Lamborghini to unveil its latest flagship supercar later this year with the successor to the Huracan expected to arrive next year.

