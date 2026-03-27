Toll Rates To Go Up On Major Expressways And Highways From April 1

The Toll rates on major expressways will go up from the midnight of April 1, 2026. These include some key routes in Delhi NCR including the Delhi Meerut Expressway and Easter/Western peripheral expressways. The likely increase is going to be around 5% which means the toll for a single trip could rise to around Rs. 177 from the current Rs. 170. Importantly cash payments will now be stopped and users will be able to make payments only through fastag or UPI.

Some states have also announced increase in toll fee from April 1. In Karnataka the toll prices will go up between 3 to 5% including on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and on the Bengaluru airport road. A similar fee hike will also be seen in Tamil Nadu where a total of 66 tol plazas will be affected including East Coast road and Madurai ring road.

Also Read: Central Excise Duty On Petrol & Diesel Slashed By Rs 10

Apart from this the Govt has already announced that the rate of fastag annual pass will also increase from April 1. The current rate which is Rs. 2000 for 200 toll crossings will go upto Rs. 3,075 for the same number of crossings. The Fastag annual pass is only valid on national highways and it doesn’t work on state highways as well as some expressways around the country.