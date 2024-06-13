Brixton Storr 1200 Neo-Retro Adventure Bike Images Leaked

Only recently we had covered the news on Brixton Motorcycles announcing its entry into the Indian market with four motorcycles. The brand will be introducing the motorcycles in the market around the festival season this year. Now, images of the new Brixton motorcycle under development have leaked onto the internet. Featuring design cues from the Storr 500 concept, the upcoming Storr 1200 has a proper adventure-focused profile with modern-retro design elements.

Looking at the images, the Storr 1200 gets a unique fairing at the front with a tall windscreen and circular LED headlamp. The fuel tank, side panels and split-seat are similar to the Storr 500 concept. The rear subframe appears to be a cast aluminium unit, which, along with the front windscreen are finished in a shade of orange and copper as a contrast element. The bike has got a 2x2 upswept exhaust which is somewhat unusual for an adventure enduro motorcycle which mostly come with a single-sided exhaust.

For the powertrain, it will use the same 1,222cc parallel-twin mill that does duty on the Cromwell 1200. that is rated to produce 83 bhp and 108 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. On the Storr 1200, expect the motor to run a different tune with more emphasis on a meatier torque output. Moving to the cycle parts, featuring a chassis that’s similar to the Cromwell 1200, the motorcycle is suspended by an upside-down fork setup at the front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle seems to be riding on wire-spoke wheels with a 19-17 setup. For braking, it features twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear.



According to reports, the upcoming Brixton Storr 1200 is likely to be introduced in the European market only by 2025. As far as the Indian market is concerned, one can expect the Storr 1200 to be brought to India only by late 2025, provided Brixton Motorcycles considers it.

