Brixton Storr 1200 Neo-Retro Adventure Bike Images Leaked

Currently under development, the Brixton Storr 1200 will be powered by the same 1,222cc parallel-twin mill from the Cromwell 1200 but with a different tune
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Upcoming Brixton Storr 1200 images leaked
  • Follows a neo-retro styling
  • Launch in European market expected in 2025

Only recently we had covered the news on Brixton Motorcycles announcing its entry into the Indian market with four motorcycles. The brand will be introducing the motorcycles in the market around the festival season this year. Now, images of the new Brixton motorcycle under development have leaked onto the internet. Featuring design cues from the Storr 500 concept, the upcoming Storr 1200 has a proper adventure-focused profile with modern-retro design elements.

 

Also Read: Brixton Motorcycles Announces Its Official Entry Into India

 

Brixton Storr 1200 leaked images edited carandbike 2

Looking at the images, the Storr 1200 gets a unique fairing at the front with a tall windscreen and circular LED headlamp. The fuel tank, side panels and split-seat are similar to the Storr 500 concept. The rear subframe appears to be a cast aluminium unit, which, along with the front windscreen are finished in a shade of orange and copper as a contrast element. The bike has got a 2x2 upswept exhaust which is somewhat unusual for an adventure enduro motorcycle which mostly come with a single-sided exhaust. 

Brixton Storr 1200 leaked images edited carandbike 6

For the powertrain, it will use the same 1,222cc parallel-twin mill that does duty on the Cromwell 1200. that is rated to produce 83 bhp and 108 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. On the Storr 1200, expect the motor to run a different tune with more emphasis on a meatier torque output. Moving to the cycle parts, featuring a chassis that’s similar to the Cromwell 1200, the motorcycle is suspended by an upside-down fork setup at the front and twin-shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle seems to be riding on wire-spoke wheels with a 19-17 setup. For braking, it features twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear. 

Brixton Storr 1200 leaked images edited carandbike 5
According to reports, the upcoming Brixton Storr 1200 is likely to be introduced in the European market only by 2025. As far as the Indian market is concerned, one can expect the Storr 1200 to be brought to India only by late 2025, provided Brixton Motorcycles considers it. 

Source

# Brixton Motorcycles# Brixton 1200# Brixton Storr 1200# Storr 1200 leaked images# motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers
