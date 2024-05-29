Yezdi Adventure Now Offered With Mountain Pack As Standard

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is now offering the Mountain Pack as standard on the Yezdi Adventure. This doesn’t affect the motorcycle’s price tag, which continues to retail at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mountain Pack, which was earlier offered as an additional package for Rs 17,500, adds a list of accessories to make it more touring-friendly. These include a Main Cage, Knuckle Guards, Bar End Weights, Headlamp Grille, Crash Guard along with Jerry Cans. The motorcycle brand has stated that this package will only be available for a limited amount of time.

Features on the Yezdi Adventure include a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a type-C charging port. In terms of cycle parts, the Yezdi ADV is kitted out with a 21-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. The front end is suspended by a 41 mm telescopic fork and has a travel of 200 mm while the rear gets a monoshock with 7-step pre-load adjustment and has a travel of 180 mm. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.

On the powertrain front, it is equipped with a 334 cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out around 30 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.