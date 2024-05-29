Login
Yezdi Adventure Now Offered With Mountain Pack As Standard

The Mountain Pack was earlier offered as an additional package and adds a list of accessories to make it more touring-friendly
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Yezdi Adventure now gets the Mountain Pack as standard.
  • The Yezdi Adventure continues to retail at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Continues to be powered by a 334 cc liquid-cooled engine.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is now offering the Mountain Pack as standard on the Yezdi Adventure. This doesn’t affect the motorcycle’s price tag, which continues to retail at Rs 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mountain Pack, which was earlier offered as an additional package for Rs 17,500, adds a list of accessories to make it more touring-friendly. These include a Main Cage, Knuckle Guards, Bar End Weights, Headlamp Grille, Crash Guard along with Jerry Cans. The motorcycle brand has stated that this package will only be available for a limited amount of time. 

 

Also Read: Exclusive: Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles To Launch 7-8 New Products

Yezdi Adventure Now Offered With Mountain Pack As Standard

The Mountain Pack adds a list of accessories to the motorcycle to make it more touring-friendly

 

Features on the Yezdi Adventure include a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and a type-C charging port. In terms of cycle parts, the Yezdi ADV is kitted out with a 21-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch unit at the rear. The front end is suspended by a 41 mm telescopic fork and has a travel of 200 mm while the rear gets a monoshock with 7-step pre-load adjustment and has a travel of 180 mm. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends, aided by dual-channel ABS.

 

Also Read: 2023 Yezdi Adventure Review

 

On the powertrain front, it is equipped with a 334 cc liquid-cooled engine that churns out around 30 bhp and 29.8 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

  
