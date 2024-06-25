Jawa 350 Launched With Alloy Wheels, New Colour Options

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded the new Jawa 350 range, and introduced new variants with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, in addition to the spoked wheel variants. Additionally, three new solid colour options have also been introduced on the Jawa 350 - Obsidian Black, Grey and Deep Forest, along with White Chrome. Prices for the Jawa 350 range now begin at Rs. 1,98,950 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), for the Obsidian Black and Grey, Deep Forest colour option with spoked wheels, and go up to Rs. 2,23,950 (Ex-showroom, Delhi), for the Chrome Variant with alloy wheels available in Maroon, Black, White, and Mystic Orange.

Three new solid colours also introduced in the Jawa 350, along with alloy wheel options.

Prices For Jawa 350 Variants & Colour Options:

Jawa 350 Variant Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) Obsidian Black, Grey, Deep Forest Spoke Wheel Rs 1,98,950 Obsidian Black, Grey, Deep Forest Alloy Wheel Rs 2,08,950 Chrome - Maroon, Black, White, Mystique Orange Spoke Wheel Rs 2,14,950 Chrome - Maroon, Black, White, Mystique Orange Alloy Wheel Rs 2,23,950

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles, with the Jawa 350.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “Jawa 350 is our homage to the revolutionary design of the Type 353 and 354 models that were iconic in their time. With its timeless design and modern engineering, the Jawa 350 continues to set new benchmarks in the motorcycle industry. At Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, our endeavour is to prioritise customer satisfaction and to cater to different preferences of customers, we are glad to present the Jawa 350 range with both alloy and spoke variants.”





The Jawa 350 in the new “Deep Forest” colour option.

According to the company, the decision to introduce new colour options and alloy wheels has been driven by customer feedback, to carry out product enhancements. The company says that its intent is to cater to varied customer preferences, and so, the Jawa 350 is now offered in both wire spoke wheels, as well as alloy wheel options. Customers seeking classic, timeless aesthetics and durability can opt for spoke wheels, while those preferring modern aesthetics and practicality can choose alloy wheels, the company added.





“Obsidian Black” is another new solid colour introduced in the Jawa 350.

New colour options include three solid colours: Obsidian Black, Grey and Deep Forest. The Chrome series now get a new White colour option, in addition to the existing Maroon, Black and Mystique Orange colour options. Mechanically, no changes have been made to the Jawa 350, with the 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine putting out 22.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 28.1 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. Along with a six-speed gearbox, aided by a slip and assist clutch, the Jawa 350 features dual-channel ABS, and boasts of 178 mm ground clearance. Kerb weight remains the same at 194 kg.



