Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison Review: In Pictures

Motorcycling doesn’t always mean the need for speed, the rush that you get from twisting the throttle all the way. Sometimes it is also about leisure. And when it comes to riding leisurely, there are no better motorcycles than modern classics! Royal Enfield has been championing the cause of leisure riding for decades now, with its Classic and Bullet series of motorcycles. The Bullet, as Siddhartha Lal says, is the ‘North Star’ which keeps Royal Enfield honest and real. But now, after all these years, the Bullet has a new rival, the heavily updated, Jawa 350, which could almost be called a new-generation motorcycle. Considering that Jawa and Royal Enfield have a long legacy of making iconic motorcycles. So, will the Jawa 350 be able to knock the Bullet 350 and Royal Enfield off its perch?

Also Read: Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Comparison Review

The 'Bullet' nameplate has been in continuous production since 1932

Both brands, Royal Enfield and Jawa, have a long legacy and storied lineage

The updated Jawa 350 is a good-looking machine!

Also Read: Jawa 350 Real World Review

The latest generation of the Bullet doesn't stray far away from its roots

The retro-styled speedometer on the Jawa 350 is angled away from the rider and is difficult to read on the go

Despite being updated fully, the engine on the Jawa 350 now makes 5 bhp less

Both motorcycles offer a very different motorcycling experience

The Jawa 350 feels easier to tip into corners

The Bullet can handle corners but its forte is comfortable ride

The ride quality on the Jawa is stiffer and taller riders may feel the riding position to be a little cramped

If you are looking for an engaging ride, then the Jawa 350 should be your choice

Both bikes have similar weight and work well as daily rides

Royal Enfield has a significant advantage over the Jawa in terms of sales and service touch-points and better resale value

The Jawa 350 offers more exclusivity in the entry-level modern classic segment

Both bikes make for a lovely ‘retro’ motorcycle in your garage