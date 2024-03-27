Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison Review: In Pictures
By Kingshuk Dutta
2 mins read
Published on March 27, 2024
Highlights
- The Jawa 350 takes on the RE Bullet 350
- Jawa 350 is more entertaining to ride while Bullet 350 is more comfortable
- Both motorcycles are similarly priced as well
Motorcycling doesn’t always mean the need for speed, the rush that you get from twisting the throttle all the way. Sometimes it is also about leisure. And when it comes to riding leisurely, there are no better motorcycles than modern classics! Royal Enfield has been championing the cause of leisure riding for decades now, with its Classic and Bullet series of motorcycles. The Bullet, as Siddhartha Lal says, is the ‘North Star’ which keeps Royal Enfield honest and real. But now, after all these years, the Bullet has a new rival, the heavily updated, Jawa 350, which could almost be called a new-generation motorcycle. Considering that Jawa and Royal Enfield have a long legacy of making iconic motorcycles. So, will the Jawa 350 be able to knock the Bullet 350 and Royal Enfield off its perch?
The 'Bullet' nameplate has been in continuous production since 1932
Both brands, Royal Enfield and Jawa, have a long legacy and storied lineage
The updated Jawa 350 is a good-looking machine!
The latest generation of the Bullet doesn't stray far away from its roots
The retro-styled speedometer on the Jawa 350 is angled away from the rider and is difficult to read on the go
Despite being updated fully, the engine on the Jawa 350 now makes 5 bhp less
Both motorcycles offer a very different motorcycling experience
The Jawa 350 feels easier to tip into corners
The Bullet can handle corners but its forte is comfortable ride
The ride quality on the Jawa is stiffer and taller riders may feel the riding position to be a little cramped
If you are looking for an engaging ride, then the Jawa 350 should be your choice
Both bikes have similar weight and work well as daily rides
Royal Enfield has a significant advantage over the Jawa in terms of sales and service touch-points and better resale value
The Jawa 350 offers more exclusivity in the entry-level modern classic segment
Both bikes make for a lovely ‘retro’ motorcycle in your garage
|Specifications
|Jawa 350
|RE Bullet 350
|Displacement
|334 cc
|349 cc
|Engine
|Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled
|Single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled
|Max Power
|22.26 bhp at 7,000 rpm
|20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm
|Peak Torque
|28.1 Nm at 5,000 rpm
|27 Nm at 4,000 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|5-speed
|Chassis Type
|Double-Cradle
|Twin downtube spine frame
|Front Suspension
|35 mm telescopic fork (135 mm travel)
|41 mm telescopic (130 mm travel)
|Rear Suspension
|Twin shock absorbers (100 mm travel)
|Twin shock absorbers (NA)
|Seat Height
|790 mm
|805 mm
|Ground Clearance
|178 mm
|170 mm
|Fuel Capacity
|13.2 litres
|13 litres
|Kerb Weight
|194 kg
|195 kg
|Front Tyre
|100/90-18 (spoked and tubed)
|100/90-19 (spoked & tubed)
|Rear Tyre
|130/80-17 (spoked and tubed)
|120/80-18 (spoked & tubed)
|Front Brake
|280 mm disc (ABS)
|300 mm disc (ABS)
|Rear Brake
|240 mm disc (ABS)
|270 mm disc (ABS)
|Price
|Rs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom)
|Rs. 1.73 lakh to Rs. 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom)
