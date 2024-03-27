Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison Review: In Pictures

The legacy of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has a new challenger in the Jawa 350. But which of these modern classic 350s with iconic nameplates is a better choice for you? We try and find the answer.
Calendar-icon

By Kingshuk Dutta

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Jawa 350 takes on the RE Bullet 350
  • Jawa 350 is more entertaining to ride while Bullet 350 is more comfortable
  • Both motorcycles are similarly priced as well

Motorcycling doesn’t always mean the need for speed, the rush that you get from twisting the throttle all the way. Sometimes it is also about leisure. And when it comes to riding leisurely, there are no better motorcycles than modern classics! Royal Enfield has been championing the cause of leisure riding for decades now, with its Classic and Bullet series of motorcycles. The Bullet, as Siddhartha Lal says, is the ‘North Star’ which keeps Royal Enfield honest and real. But now, after all these years, the Bullet has a new rival, the heavily updated, Jawa 350, which could almost be called a new-generation motorcycle. Considering that Jawa and Royal Enfield have a long legacy of making iconic motorcycles. So, will the Jawa 350 be able to knock the Bullet 350 and Royal Enfield off its perch?

 

Also Read: Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Comparison Review

 

The 'Bullet' nameplate has been in continuous production since 1932

 

Both brands, Royal Enfield and Jawa, have a long legacy and storied lineage

 

The updated Jawa 350 is a good-looking machine!

 

Also Read: Jawa 350 Real World Review 

 

The latest generation of the Bullet doesn't stray far away from its roots 

 

The retro-styled speedometer on the Jawa 350 is angled away from the rider and is difficult to read on the go 

 

Despite being updated fully, the engine on the Jawa 350 now makes 5 bhp less 

 

Both motorcycles offer a very different motorcycling experience

 

The Jawa 350 feels easier to tip into corners

 

The Bullet can handle corners but its forte is comfortable ride

 

The ride quality on the Jawa is stiffer and taller riders may feel the riding position to be a little cramped

 

If you are looking for an engaging ride, then the Jawa 350 should be your choice

 

Both bikes have similar weight and work well as daily rides

 

Royal Enfield has a significant advantage over the Jawa in terms of sales and service touch-points and better resale value

 

The Jawa 350 offers more exclusivity in the entry-level modern classic segment

 

Both bikes make for a lovely ‘retro’ motorcycle in your garage

 

SpecificationsJawa 350 RE Bullet 350
Displacement334 cc349 cc
Engine Single-cylinder, liquid-cooledSingle-cylinder, air/oil-cooled
Max Power22.26 bhp at 7,000 rpm20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm
Peak Torque28.1 Nm at 5,000 rpm27 Nm at 4,000 rpm
Gearbox6-speed5-speed
Chassis TypeDouble-CradleTwin downtube spine frame
Front Suspension35 mm telescopic fork (135 mm travel)41 mm telescopic (130 mm travel)
Rear SuspensionTwin shock absorbers (100 mm travel)Twin shock absorbers (NA)
Seat Height 790 mm805 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm170 mm
Fuel Capacity13.2 litres13 litres
Kerb Weight194 kg195 kg
Front Tyre100/90-18 (spoked and tubed)100/90-19 (spoked & tubed)
Rear Tyre130/80-17 (spoked and tubed)120/80-18 (spoked & tubed)
Front Brake280 mm disc (ABS)300 mm disc (ABS)
Rear Brake240 mm disc (ABS)270 mm disc (ABS)
PriceRs. 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom)Rs. 1.73 lakh to Rs. 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom)
# Jawa 350# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Bullet 350# Jawa Bikes# Comparison Review# Comparison# Bikes# Two Wheelers# bike-review# Bike Reviews# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,781 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Research More on Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350
8.4

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Starts at ₹ 1.74 - 2.16 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Bullet 350 Specifications
View Bullet 350 Features

Popular Royal Enfield Models

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Test: Introduction
Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Test: Introduction
2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Baby Land Rover Gets A Makeover
2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Baby Land Rover Gets A Makeover
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Long Term Test: Introduction
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Long Term Test: Introduction
2024 Jawa 350 Road Test Review: In Pictures
2024 Jawa 350 Road Test Review: In Pictures
Jeep Trails: Weekend Date With The Wrangler Rubicon
Jeep Trails: Weekend Date With The Wrangler Rubicon
Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison; Clash Of The Icons
Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison; Clash Of The Icons
BMW iX xDrive50 Review: Upping The Ante
BMW iX xDrive50 Review: Upping The Ante
2024 Jawa 350 Road Test Review: Less Power, Big Improvement!
2024 Jawa 350 Road Test Review: Less Power, Big Improvement!
Hero Mavrick 440 Review: In Pictures
Hero Mavrick 440 Review: In Pictures
2024 Hyundai Creta N Line MT First Drive: The Enthusiast's Creta?
2024 Hyundai Creta N Line MT First Drive: The Enthusiast's Creta?
Singer Kailash Kher Takes Delivery Of A Jawa Perak
Singer Kailash Kher Takes Delivery Of A Jawa Perak
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan
Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison; Clash Of The Icons
Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison; Clash Of The Icons
Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 Caught Testing Again
Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 Caught Testing Again
Comparison Review: Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Which SUV Wins The 2024 Battle?
Comparison Review: Mahindra XUV400 vs Tata Nexon EV – Which SUV Wins The 2024 Battle?
c&b icon
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Bikes
  • Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison Review: In Pictures
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved