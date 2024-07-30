Updated Yezdi Adventure Teased

The updated Yezdi Adventure is all set to be launched soon, and Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has teased the updated ADV on social media. The launch of the latest generation adventure bike, believed to be very close, is part of the company’s efforts to update the entire Jawa and Yezdi motorcycle range. The latest teaser images show a few noteworthy changes in the bike, and from the looks of it, it will look quite different from the outgoing model of the Yezdi Adventure.



Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Review

Also Read: Jawa 350 Review - Less Power, Big Improvement

There are noteworthy visual changes on the new Yezdi Adventure which give it fresh appeal. Along with new colours and graphics, the tank rails on the new Yezdi Adventure are also smaller than before. There’s also a small plastic panel on the fuel tank with a sticker with “Est ‘69” on it, possibly for the year the Yezdi motorcycle brand was established, The front telescopic fork wears gaiters and is expected to be the same unit as before, as is the LED headlight, headlight grille, turn indicators, fuel tank and seat.

Also Read: Jawa 350 Vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison Review



The teaser images don’t show the engine clearly, but in one of the posts, the caption clearly reads, “new engine, same wild heart,” indicating that significant changes may have been done to the powerplant, if it’s not entirely a new one. Just like the Jawa 350, the new Yezdi Adventure is expected to get several other changes all along the bike, including design, mechanicals and electronics. We will be riding the updated Yezdi Adventure soon, to see what has changed and how this updated model fares in terms of being an option to the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.



