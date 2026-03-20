Premium Petrol Gets Costlier By Rs. 2 Per Litre, Regular Petrol Price Unchanged

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced an increase in prices of premium petrol by around Rs. 2 per litre. The evolving situation in the middle east owing to the war has impacted fuel supplies in the country which has resulted in this price increase. Prices for regular petrol though remain unaffected for now. After the hike the prices for Premium petrol in Delhi has crossed the Rs. 100 per litre mark and now stands at close to Rs. 102 per litre.

The quantum of increase ranges from Rs. 2 per litre to Rs. 2.35 per litre depending on the OMC. Three major oil marketing companies Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum sell premium petrol versions which are called Speed, XP 95 and Power respectively.

The hike was announced by Joint Secretary, Ministry of petroleum and Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma in an inter-ministerial press briefing held today in Delhi. According to the Ministry, the share of premium petrol in the overall sale of petrol in the country is around 2-4 percent.