New-Gen BMW 5 Series Spied In India For The First Time

The new-gen BMW 5 Series was spotted for the first time in the country ahead of its launch. The vehicle was spotted on a flatbed truck, hinting at an imminent launch. BMW globally unveiled the eighth-generation 5 Series in May last year, and it is expected to be offered for sale in India in the coming months after the launch of the i5. However, only the LWB version of the vehicle, currently on sale in the Chinese market is expected to be offered for sale in India.



This example of the 2024 BMW 5 Series is finished in blue and the new design language is evident with elements like the reworked signature kidney grille, new sweptback LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned alloy wheels, as well as new bumpers at the front and rear. The sedan gets flush-fitting door handles from the larger 7 Series, while the new wraparound LED taillights give the model a distinctive look.

The spy shots also showcase the cabin on the new-gen BMW 5 Series which comes with a new 14.9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that’s tilted towards the driver. There’s also the 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a redesigned multi-function steering wheel, and more. The new 5 Series will be loaded with features including four-zone climate control, reclining seats, as well as connected tech, with more upmarket materials used in the cabin.

Expect the engine options on the 2024 BMW 5 Series to include 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel with mild-hybrid technology. More importantly, the automaker will also bring the new i5, the electrified version based on the new 5 Series, to India. The i5 M60 will launch first, with a dual-motor setup churning out a combined output of 509 bhp and 795 Nm of torque, which rises to 593 bhp and 820 Nm of torque when ‘Sport’ mode or launch control is activated.