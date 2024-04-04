Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVNissan Qashqai
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Husqvarna Svartpilen 125Bajaj Pulsar NS400TVS ZeppelinBMW R 1300 GS
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New-Gen BMW 5 Series Spied In India For The First Time

The new-gen BMW 5 Series was spotted for the first time in the country on a flatbed truck, hinting at an imminent launch
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new-generation BMW 5 Series will arrive in India later this year.
  • BMW will also bring the all-electric i5 to the country alongside the new 5 Series.
  • BMW will bring the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid tech.

The new-gen BMW 5 Series was spotted for the first time in the country ahead of its launch.  The vehicle was spotted on a flatbed truck, hinting at an imminent launch. BMW globally unveiled the eighth-generation 5 Series in May last year, and it is expected to be offered for sale in India in the coming months after the launch of the i5. However, only the LWB version of the vehicle, currently on sale in the Chinese market is expected to be offered for sale in India.
 

This example of the 2024 BMW 5 Series is finished in blue and the new design language is evident with elements like the reworked signature kidney grille, new sweptback LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned alloy wheels, as well as new bumpers at the front and rear. The sedan gets flush-fitting door handles from the larger 7 Series, while the new wraparound LED taillights give the model a distinctive look. 

 

Also ReadBMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed

The spy shots also showcase the cabin on the new-gen BMW 5 Series which comes with a new 14.9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system that’s tilted towards the driver. There’s also the 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a redesigned multi-function steering wheel, and more. The new 5 Series will be loaded with features including four-zone climate control, reclining seats, as well as connected tech, with more upmarket materials used in the cabin. 

 

Also ReadBMW iX XDrive50 Launched At Rs 1.39 Crore

Expect the engine options on the 2024 BMW 5 Series to include 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel with mild-hybrid technology. More importantly, the automaker will also bring the new i5, the electrified version based on the new 5 Series, to India. The i5 M60 will launch first, with a dual-motor setup churning out a combined output of 509 bhp and 795 Nm of torque, which rises to 593 bhp and 820 Nm of torque when ‘Sport’ mode or launch control is activated. 

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on April 5, 2024

# BMW 5 Series# New-Gen BMW 5 Series# BMW 5 Series India launch# BMW 5 Series Spyshots# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 6,862 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
  • 9,661 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 38,634/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 22,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20 Lakh
₹ 42,305/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on BMW 5 Series

BMW 5 Series
8.0

BMW 5 Series

Starts at ₹ 65.4 - 74.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 5 Series Specifications
View 5 Series Features

Popular BMW Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?
No More Pirelli STRs Offered On Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
No More Pirelli STRs Offered On Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Kawasaki Versys 650 MY24 Edition Launched; Get New Liveries
Kawasaki Versys 650 MY24 Edition Launched; Get New Liveries
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
All-Electric BMW i5 M60 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Listed On India Website
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Listed On India Website
Top 7 Adventure Bikes Under Rs. 4 Lakh
Top 7 Adventure Bikes Under Rs. 4 Lakh
Mahindra XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Previewed Ahead Of April 29 Launch
Mahindra XUV 3XO Sub-Compact SUV Previewed Ahead Of April 29 Launch
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Honda Registers Soaring Sale Of 3.86 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Honda Registers Soaring Sale Of 3.86 Lakh Units
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained
Maruti Suzuki Has Cumulatively Manufactured 3 Crore Vehicles; Alto Its Highest-Produced Car
Maruti Suzuki Has Cumulatively Manufactured 3 Crore Vehicles; Alto Its Highest-Produced Car
Legendary Car Designer Marcello Gandini Passes Away At 85
Legendary Car Designer Marcello Gandini Passes Away At 85
New BMW 5 Series Sedan Achieves Top Safety Ratings Globally
New BMW 5 Series Sedan Achieves Top Safety Ratings Globally
New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
New BMW 5 Series Plug-In Hybrid Unveiled With Over 100 KM Of Pure Electric Range
New BMW 5 Series, i5 Extended Wheelbase Debut In China
New BMW 5 Series, i5 Extended Wheelbase Debut In China
BMW Partners With AirConsole To Launch In-Car Gaming In New 5 Series
BMW Partners With AirConsole To Launch In-Car Gaming In New 5 Series
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New-Gen BMW 5 Series Spied In India For The First Time
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved