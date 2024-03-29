Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed

Yes, BMW Motorrad India is all set to launch its flagship ADV, the BMW R 1300 GS in India in the next one month. The India launch of the R 1300 GS comes a few months after it was launched globally.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW R 1300 GS all set to be launched in India soon
  • Expect prices to start at Rs. 22-23 lakh
  • It will go up against the likes of Ducati Multistrada V4, Triumph Tiger 1200

The BMW R 1300 GS will be launched in India by the end of April or beginning of May. The good news is that we will have the opportunity to ride the motorcycle during that time as well. The R 1300 GS aims to offer a new level of performance, be it on the road or off-road. It may have divided the internet on the way it looks, but the new design language on the big ADV does garb your attention. The erstwhile R 1200 GS and the current R 1250 GS were the best-selling ADVs around the world for a long time and BMW hopes to keep the crown for global sales with the R 1300 GS as well. 

Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled Globally

 

The R 1300 GS looks leaner and meaner, compared to the R 1250 GS. The fuel tank is now flatter, and the motorcycle looks more compact. This is evident by the fact that the R 1300 GS is 12 kg lighter than the R 1250 GS. The highlight as well as the divisive feature is the X-shaped matrix LED headlight with 4 DRLs. It does look radical and follows suit for being unconventional, like the asymmetric headlight on the R 1250 GS. The ergonomics seem to be comfort oriented, as is the case with ADVs.

The ADV is built on a new sheet metal shell main frame which has been optimised for offering better space and stiffness. The rear sub-frame is now a die-cast Aluminium unit. The result is that the bike is lighter, offers better stiffness and better control, especially while going off-road.

 

Also Read: BMW R 1300 GS Climbs World’s Highest Active Volcano In Chile

There is also the new 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine on offer, which is liquid-cooled and makes 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm. The peak torque output is rated at 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The power and torque output goes up by almost 9 bhp and the torque output grows by 6 Nm. BMW Motorrad says that this is the most powerful boxer engine it has ever manufactured. 

The suspension sees an update as well, with the bike getting an EVO telelever unit up front and a new EVO paralever unit at the rear. BMW also offers an optional dynamics suspension which means the damping and spring preload can be adjusted on the go. The optional DSA also comes with an adaptive seat height that adjusts the saddle height dynamically when riding slow or at standstill.

The R 1300 GS gets a long list of features, as expected. It gets a 6.5-inch full colour TFT display, keyless ignition, four standard riding modes – Rain, Road, Eco and Enduro. In addition, customers can also optionally get the Pro package, which unlocks three more riding modes – Dynamic, Dynamic Pro and Enduro Pro. If you opt for the riding assistant package, you get radar-based features like adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, lane change warning and active cruise control. 

Internationally, the bike is offered in three variants – Option 719 Tramuntana, GS Trophy and Triple Black. Expect BMW Motorrad India to launch the same options in India as well. Prices for the BMW R 1300 GS are expected to start at Rs. 22 lakh to Rs. 23 lakh (ex-showroom). The newest BMW ADV with other adventure motorcycles in the market such as the Triumph Tiger 1200, Ducati Multistrada V4, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 and Honda CRF1100 Africa Twin.

# BMW R 1300 GS# BMW R 1300 GS features# BMW R 1300 GS images# BMW R 1300 GS specifications# BMW R 1300 GS adventure bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on BMW R 1300 GS

BMW R 1300 GS

BMW R 1300 GS

Expected Price : ₹ 21 - 25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Apr 15, 2024

Popular BMW Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Most Powerful Motorcycles You Can Buy In India
Most Powerful Motorcycles You Can Buy In India
Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test
Sebastian Vettel Completes 118 Lap Porsche 963 Le Mans Hypercar Test
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE: Everything You Need To Know
TVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Likely to Enter Production
TVS Ronin SCR Concept Patented; Likely to Enter Production
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 10.3 Lakh
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Tata Nexon Gains 5 New AMT Variants; Range Starts At Rs 10 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Suzuki V-Strom 800DE India Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
Peugeot Reveals Revamped 9X8 World Endurance Championship Hypercar With New Rear Wing
Top 10 Upcoming Two-Wheelers In 2024
Top 10 Upcoming Two-Wheelers In 2024
BMW R 1300 GS Climbs The World's Highest Active Volcano In Chile
BMW R 1300 GS Climbs The World's Highest Active Volcano In Chile
BMW R 1300 GS: Top 5 Highlights
BMW R 1300 GS: Top 5 Highlights
All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded
All-New BMW R 1300 GS Unveiled; Lighter, More Powerful And Tech Loaded
BMW R 1300 GS Teased; Global Unveil Later This Month
BMW R 1300 GS Teased; Global Unveil Later This Month
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved