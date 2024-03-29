BMW R 1300 GS India Launch Confirmed

The BMW R 1300 GS will be launched in India by the end of April or beginning of May. The good news is that we will have the opportunity to ride the motorcycle during that time as well. The R 1300 GS aims to offer a new level of performance, be it on the road or off-road. It may have divided the internet on the way it looks, but the new design language on the big ADV does garb your attention. The erstwhile R 1200 GS and the current R 1250 GS were the best-selling ADVs around the world for a long time and BMW hopes to keep the crown for global sales with the R 1300 GS as well.

The R 1300 GS looks leaner and meaner, compared to the R 1250 GS. The fuel tank is now flatter, and the motorcycle looks more compact. This is evident by the fact that the R 1300 GS is 12 kg lighter than the R 1250 GS. The highlight as well as the divisive feature is the X-shaped matrix LED headlight with 4 DRLs. It does look radical and follows suit for being unconventional, like the asymmetric headlight on the R 1250 GS. The ergonomics seem to be comfort oriented, as is the case with ADVs.

The ADV is built on a new sheet metal shell main frame which has been optimised for offering better space and stiffness. The rear sub-frame is now a die-cast Aluminium unit. The result is that the bike is lighter, offers better stiffness and better control, especially while going off-road.

There is also the new 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine on offer, which is liquid-cooled and makes 143.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm. The peak torque output is rated at 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The power and torque output goes up by almost 9 bhp and the torque output grows by 6 Nm. BMW Motorrad says that this is the most powerful boxer engine it has ever manufactured.

The suspension sees an update as well, with the bike getting an EVO telelever unit up front and a new EVO paralever unit at the rear. BMW also offers an optional dynamics suspension which means the damping and spring preload can be adjusted on the go. The optional DSA also comes with an adaptive seat height that adjusts the saddle height dynamically when riding slow or at standstill.

The R 1300 GS gets a long list of features, as expected. It gets a 6.5-inch full colour TFT display, keyless ignition, four standard riding modes – Rain, Road, Eco and Enduro. In addition, customers can also optionally get the Pro package, which unlocks three more riding modes – Dynamic, Dynamic Pro and Enduro Pro. If you opt for the riding assistant package, you get radar-based features like adaptive cruise control, front collision warning, lane change warning and active cruise control.

Internationally, the bike is offered in three variants – Option 719 Tramuntana, GS Trophy and Triple Black. Expect BMW Motorrad India to launch the same options in India as well. Prices for the BMW R 1300 GS are expected to start at Rs. 22 lakh to Rs. 23 lakh (ex-showroom). The newest BMW ADV with other adventure motorcycles in the market such as the Triumph Tiger 1200, Ducati Multistrada V4, Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 and Honda CRF1100 Africa Twin.