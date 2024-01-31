Login
News
Latest News
Car News
Bike News

2024 BMW M4 Looks More Aggressive And Packs More Power Too

It is still powered by the twin-turbo 3.0-litre, inline-six petrol engine
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The updated BMW M4 xDrive gets 20 bhp more.
  • Visual updates include redesigned headlamps, tail lamps and graphics.
  • Gets changes to the interior and BMW OS8.5 operating system.

BMW has given a host of updates along with some extra muscle to the M4 coupe and the convertible. The Indian market is yet to receive the M4 convertible. 

 

The updated M4 gets the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine that develops the same 473 bhp/ 550Nm in the base variant and 503 bhp in the Competition variant. But the M4 xDrive with the AWD system gets an extra 20 bhp power at a total output of 523 bhp/650 Nm. These numbers are applicable for both the coupe and the convertible.

The 0-100 kmph sprint times are unchanged despite the power bump. The entry-level model does it in 4.1 seconds, the Competition does it in 3.8 seconds and the xDrive in 3.4 seconds (coupe) / 3.6 seconds (convertible).

 

Also Read: BMW 7 Series To Gain Level 3 Automated Driving Functions From 2024

Visually, the M4 gets updated LED headlamps and a new tail lamp design. Buyers will also have the option of a sporty graphic scheme that runs through the bonnet and boot and adds an M logo to the front. 

 

On the inside, the BMW M4 gets a newly styled M flat-bottomed steering wheel in Alcantara finish. The 14.9-inch touchscreen and the 12.3-inch driver display get the updated BMW OS8.5 system. It also gets BMW’s Cockpit Professional system with navigation and an M-specific head-up display. 

The global production starts in Mach, 2024. The updated M4 coupe will come to India this year. The current M4 retails for Rs 1.47 crore (ex-showroom). We expect a slight increase in price from BMW for the new one. 

# bmw m4# bmw m4 coupe
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on M4

BMW M4
8.4

BMW M4

Starts at ₹ 1.44 - 1.53 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View M4 Specifications
View M4 Features

Popular BMW Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles To Hold Mega Service Camp In Kerala From February 1, 2024
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles To Hold Mega Service Camp In Kerala From February 1, 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4176 second ago

The camp will be held from February 1 to 4 2024.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable
Rolls-Royce Spectre Recalled Over Faulty Ground Cable
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2989 second ago

This fault can potentially lead to electric shock during service procedures and increase the risk of a fire hazard

Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
Hyundai Confirms Participation In Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2705 second ago

Hyundai plans to showcase its new range of offerings along with future technologies, special initiatives, interactive zones and more

Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-745 second ago

The all-electric derivative of Mercedes' iconic off-roader will debut in 2024.

Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

42 minutes ago

Tata Motors has revealed that the Curvv concept on display at the Expo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

On Saturday, a video emerged of a Volvo C40 Recharge engulfed in flames and automaker has released a statement following the incident

Tata Nexon i-CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Red Dark To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Tata Nexon i-CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Red Dark To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The carmaker has shared the first images of the three SUV variants with the models to be joined by other concepts at the Expo.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Get Digital Instrument Console, Reveal Latest Spy Shots
Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Get Digital Instrument Console, Reveal Latest Spy Shots
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is likely to get a digital console along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, detachable headrests and more

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Fuel Efficiency Figure Revealed
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Fuel Efficiency Figure Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Citroen C3 Aircross finally gets an automatic transmission that packs more torque and features too. Check out its fuel efficiency figures below

2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV Breaks Cover In New Images
2025 Jeep Wagoneer S EV Breaks Cover In New Images
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Jeep Wagoneer S is the brand's first EV for the US and will be launched towards the end of the year.

Valentino Rossi Joins BMW Endurance Racing Team For 2024
Valentino Rossi Joins BMW Endurance Racing Team For 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The news of Rossi's foray into the WEC arrives amid the release of the series' provisional 2024 entry list, featuring 19 cars in the Hypercar class and 18 in LMGT3

BMW Reveals Special Edition M3, M4 Edition 50 Jahre; India launch soon
BMW Reveals Special Edition M3, M4 Edition 50 Jahre; India launch soon
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The limited production models are offered with hisotrical-inspired BMW M colour options.

BMW M4 CSL Debuts As A Stripped Down 542 bhp Track-Focused Coupe
BMW M4 CSL Debuts As A Stripped Down 542 bhp Track-Focused Coupe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The M4 CSL is the most powerful iteration of the current-gen M4 and is limited to just 1,000 units.

BMW M4 CSL To Debut On May 20
BMW M4 CSL To Debut On May 20
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The new M4 variant will be BMWs third-ever CSL badge model following the original 3.0 CSL and the E46 M3 CSL.

BMW M4 Competition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.43 crore
BMW M4 Competition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.43 crore
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The new BMW M4 Competition xDrive is the 10th high-performance M product in the company's India line-up.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 BMW M4 Looks More Aggressive And Packs More Power Too
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved