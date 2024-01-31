2024 BMW M4 Looks More Aggressive And Packs More Power Too
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 31, 2024
- The updated BMW M4 xDrive gets 20 bhp more.
- Visual updates include redesigned headlamps, tail lamps and graphics.
- Gets changes to the interior and BMW OS8.5 operating system.
BMW has given a host of updates along with some extra muscle to the M4 coupe and the convertible. The Indian market is yet to receive the M4 convertible.
The updated M4 gets the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine that develops the same 473 bhp/ 550Nm in the base variant and 503 bhp in the Competition variant. But the M4 xDrive with the AWD system gets an extra 20 bhp power at a total output of 523 bhp/650 Nm. These numbers are applicable for both the coupe and the convertible.
The 0-100 kmph sprint times are unchanged despite the power bump. The entry-level model does it in 4.1 seconds, the Competition does it in 3.8 seconds and the xDrive in 3.4 seconds (coupe) / 3.6 seconds (convertible).
Also Read: BMW 7 Series To Gain Level 3 Automated Driving Functions From 2024
Visually, the M4 gets updated LED headlamps and a new tail lamp design. Buyers will also have the option of a sporty graphic scheme that runs through the bonnet and boot and adds an M logo to the front.
On the inside, the BMW M4 gets a newly styled M flat-bottomed steering wheel in Alcantara finish. The 14.9-inch touchscreen and the 12.3-inch driver display get the updated BMW OS8.5 system. It also gets BMW’s Cockpit Professional system with navigation and an M-specific head-up display.
The global production starts in Mach, 2024. The updated M4 coupe will come to India this year. The current M4 retails for Rs 1.47 crore (ex-showroom). We expect a slight increase in price from BMW for the new one.
