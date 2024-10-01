BMW M4 CS India Launch On October 4

BMW India has announced that it will launch the even more performance-focused M4 CS in the Indian market on October 4, 2024. The CS arrives months after the launch of the updated M4 Competiton and will sit atop its coupe sibling in the line-up. The CS gets a number of updates over the Competition aimed at making the car more track-ready including shedding a few kilos, tweaks to the aero and extracting more power from the engine.



Also read: New BMW X3 To Launch In India At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025



M4 CS weights 20 kg less than the M4 Competition; 3.0-litre twin-turbo mill develops 20 bhp more power.

On the looks department, the CS can be identified by the yellow LED daytime running lights within the headlamps along with the red grille surround, more aggressive front splitter and tweaked rear diffuser. The CS rides on forged alloy wheels as standard measuring 19-inches at the front and 20-inches at the rear. The car also makes extensive use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic in places such as the bonnet, splitter, diffuser and even inside the cabin to shed 20 kg of weight over the M4 Competition.



Also read: BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore



On the mechanical side, the 3.0-litre twin-turbo in-line six petrol engine has been reworked to now put out 543 bhp - up about 20 bhp over the Competition, though torque is unchanged at 650 Nm. BMW claims a 0.1 second improvement in the 0-100 kmph time at 3.4 seconds. BMW says that the engine has also been upgraded to support extended use on the track.

Also read: BMW M4 Competition Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.53 Crore



M4 CS makes extensive use of carbon-fibre inside and out to shave off weight.

Also read: BMW XM Label Launched In India At Rs 3.15 Crore; Limited To Just 1 Unit



The CS also benefits from a revamped suspension set-up with stiffer suspension and anti-roll bars for improved body control. Additionally, the four-wheel drive system gets the option of a 2WD mode that sends power solely to the rear wheels while the stability control system can be completely turned off as well for those wanting to try their hand at drifting.



Expect the M4 CS to cost a fair premium over the M4 Competition which is currently priced at Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom).