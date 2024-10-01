BMW M4 CS India Launch On October 4
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on October 1, 2024
Highlights
- M4 CS will sit above the M4 Competition launched earlier this year
- Develops about 20 bhp more and weighs 20 kg less than M4 Competition
- Gets stiffer suspension and anti-roll bars to imporve on-track performance
BMW India has announced that it will launch the even more performance-focused M4 CS in the Indian market on October 4, 2024. The CS arrives months after the launch of the updated M4 Competiton and will sit atop its coupe sibling in the line-up. The CS gets a number of updates over the Competition aimed at making the car more track-ready including shedding a few kilos, tweaks to the aero and extracting more power from the engine.
Also read: New BMW X3 To Launch In India At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
M4 CS weights 20 kg less than the M4 Competition; 3.0-litre twin-turbo mill develops 20 bhp more power.
On the looks department, the CS can be identified by the yellow LED daytime running lights within the headlamps along with the red grille surround, more aggressive front splitter and tweaked rear diffuser. The CS rides on forged alloy wheels as standard measuring 19-inches at the front and 20-inches at the rear. The car also makes extensive use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic in places such as the bonnet, splitter, diffuser and even inside the cabin to shed 20 kg of weight over the M4 Competition.
Also read: BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore
On the mechanical side, the 3.0-litre twin-turbo in-line six petrol engine has been reworked to now put out 543 bhp - up about 20 bhp over the Competition, though torque is unchanged at 650 Nm. BMW claims a 0.1 second improvement in the 0-100 kmph time at 3.4 seconds. BMW says that the engine has also been upgraded to support extended use on the track.
Also read: BMW M4 Competition Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.53 Crore
M4 CS makes extensive use of carbon-fibre inside and out to shave off weight.
Also read: BMW XM Label Launched In India At Rs 3.15 Crore; Limited To Just 1 Unit
The CS also benefits from a revamped suspension set-up with stiffer suspension and anti-roll bars for improved body control. Additionally, the four-wheel drive system gets the option of a 2WD mode that sends power solely to the rear wheels while the stability control system can be completely turned off as well for those wanting to try their hand at drifting.
Expect the M4 CS to cost a fair premium over the M4 Competition which is currently priced at Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom).
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular BMW Models
- BMW XMEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.6 - 3.15 Crore
- BMW i7Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.03 - 2.13 Crore
- BMW X7Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.27 - 1.33 Crore
- BMW M4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.53 Crore
- BMW M8Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.44 - 2.55 Crore
- BMW X3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 61.9 - 87.7 Lakh
- BMW Z4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 89.3 Lakh
- BMW iXEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.21 Crore
- BMW X1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 49.5 - 68.5 Lakh
- BMW 5 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 72.9 Lakh
- BMW 7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.82 - 1.85 Crore
- BMW M2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1 Crore
- BMW 3 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 46.9 - 72.9 Lakh
- BMW 3 Series Gran LimousineEx-Showroom Price₹ 60.6 - 62.6 Lakh
- BMW i4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 77.5 Lakh
- BMW 2 Series Gran CoupeEx-Showroom Price₹ 43.9 - 46.9 Lakh
- BMW X4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 71.9 - 96.2 Lakh
- BMW X5 MEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.08 Crore
- BMW X5Ex-Showroom Price₹ 96 Lakh - 1.1 Crore
- BMW iX1Ex-Showroom Price₹ 66.9 Lakh
- BMW 6 Series Gran TurismoEx-Showroom Price₹ 73.5 - 78.9 Lakh
- BMW i5Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.19 Crore