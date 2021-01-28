BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine vs BMW 3 Series: What's Different

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is now on sale in India with introductory prices starting at ₹ 51.50 lakh for the base 330Li Luxury Line variant and going all the way up to ₹ 53.90 lakh for the range topping 330Li M Sport trim, while the 320Ld Luxury Line diesel trim has been priced at ₹ 52.50 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). Those aware of BMW's nomenclature already know that 'L' in the trim line refers to the long wheelbase and that's exactly what this new 3 Series is. It is the long wheelbase version of the existing BMW 3 Series sedan and replaces the 3 Series GT in the Bavarian carmaker's range. It will be sold alongside the standard BMW 3 Series sedan and here's how it's different from the regular sedan.

Exterior

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is 110 mm longer than the standard model.

The only thing differentiating the 3 Series GL from the standard 3 Series Sedan are the dimensions and looks can be very deceiving. In fact, the front and rear ends look just like the regular 3 series and even the silhouette isn't much different. That said, it's only when you will at its profile, you'll get an idea of its length. The BMW 3 Series GL has a 110 mm longer wheelbase compared to the space between the wheels of standard car and those extra muscles have been added gracefully in its rear door. The wheelbase of the car is 2,961 mm, while the overall length is 4,819 mm which is also up by 110 mm At 1,827 mm it is exactly as wide as the regular sedan but a height of 1,463 mm makes it is 28 mm taller.

Interior

The BMW 3 Series GL offers 43 mm more legroom on the inside.

Now that added wheelbase makes for 43 mm more legroom on the inside and that's the only change when compared to the standard car as other than that it remains pretty much the same. But according to our review, the rear seat is more comfortable compared to that of the standard 3 Series sedan, It offers more under thigh support, is well bolstered and cushioned along with offering a more relaxed angle for the backrest.

Features

The BMW 3 Series GL offers a 16-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system setup and a panoramic sunroof.

You continue to get features like the 12.3-inch instrument cluster and the 10.25-inch screen give it a futuristic appeal, the latter gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. You also get features like wireless charging, air purifier, three-zone climate control and the connected car tech among others. As far as added features are concerned, it offers a 16-speaker Harmon Kardon audio system and a panoramic sunroof.

Engine Options

The BMW 3 Series GL is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Under the hood, you get 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol and diesel engines that churn out 254 bhp and 187 bhp respectively. Both engines also put out 400 Nm of peak torque and are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Rivals

While the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine does not have any direct rival in India at present, it will likely see some competition increasing after the imminent arrival of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine sedan. The standard BMW 3 Series rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and the Jaguar XE among others.

