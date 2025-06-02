Two-Wheeler Sales May 2025: Hero, Bajaj, Royal Enfield Sales Witness Growth, Honda Registers Dip

All the major two-wheeler brands in India have released their sales figures for May 2025. In comparison to April 2025, last month saw a major uptick in sales for most of the major manufacturers, with only Honda being the exception. Here's how all the two-wheeler brands in India performed in May 2025.



Hero MotoCorp

Hero's cumulative sales grew by a marginal 1.92 per cent in May 2025

Hero MotoCorp, which has registered a massive dip in sales for April 2025, is back to registering year-on-year sales increases. The company, having performed scheduled maintenance, and infrastructure enhancement at its Dharuhera, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Neemrana facilities in April has now registered a marginal growth in sales. Hero sold nearly 5.08 lakh units in May 2025, which, for reference, is 1.92 per cent higher than the same month last year.



The company sold over 4.75 lakh motorcycles during the month, slightly higher than the 4.71 lakh odd units it sold in May 2025, while scooter sales saw a more notable increase, from 26,937 units to 32,537 units ( 20 per cent increase). Hero’s domestic sales for the month stood at nearly 4.89 lakh units, approximately two per cent higher than its May’24 sales. Meanwhile, exports amounted to 18,704 units, up from 18,673 units.



The company also mentioned that it dispatched 8361 units of the Vida V2, with its all-electric sub-brand achieving a market share of 7.2 per cent. Vida is now all set to launch an all-new product, named the VX2 on July 1. The VX2 will essentially be a rebadged Vida Z, which was showcased at the EICMA 2024 trade show.



Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Honda's two-wheeler sales in India continued to decline

While Hero’s sales saw a rise during the month, Honda continued to register a decline in sales. The company sold nearly 4.65 lakh units cumulatively in May 2025, 5.47 per cent less than its sales numbers in May 2024 (approximately 4.92 lakh units). Domestic sales, meanwhile, fell by 7.4 per cent, from over 4.17 lakh units to just under 4.51 lakh units. Exports, however, went up, from 41,458 units in May 2024 to 47,859 units in May 2025.

Honda expanded its premium bike portfolio in May 2025, by launching an array of high-displacement motorcycles



Honda had an array of launches in May 2025, all of which belong to the premium bike segment. These included the Rebel 500, X-ADV, CB750 Hornet, CB1000 Hornet SP, and lastly, the Honda Goldwing 50th Anniversary Edition.



Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield's sales grew by 26 per cent during the month

Royal Enfield witnessed a high growth in sales in May 2025, with total sales amounting to 89,429 units (domestic sales + exports). This represents a 26 per cent year-on-year increase over its total sales numbers in the same period last year (71,010 units). The company’s domestic sales during the month stood at 75,820 units, up by 19 per cent, while the company also exported 13,609 units (growth of 82 per cent). Royal Enfield’s total year-to-date figures also show a healthy growth of 15 per cent, from nearly 1.53 lakh unit sales in 2024-25, to nearly 1.76 lakh unit sales in 2025-26.



However, delving deeper, when you compare Royal Enfield’s cumulative sales to its figures last month, only a 3.31 per cent increase can be observed. Domestic sales have fallen from 76,002 units (April 2025) to 71,010 units, down by 6,56 per cent, although this was offset by its exports, which grew by nearly 28 per cent, from 10,557 units in April 2025 to 13,609 units in May.



Bajaj Auto

Bajaj's sales grew by 9 per cent cumulatively in May 2025



Bajaj Auto’s two-wheeler sales saw an uptick in May 2025, after the company had registered insipid sales numbers in April 2025. The company managed to sell approximately 3.32 lakh units in May 2025, up from 3.05 lakh units in May 2024. For reference, this is a year-on-year increase of 9 per cent. The company’s domestic sales meanwhile, only went up by a minor 2 per cent, from 1.88 lakh to approximately 1.91 lakh. Exports meanwhile, went up by a significant 20 per cent, amounting to nearly 1.41 lakh units.



In comparison, Bajaj Auto had registered a seven per cent dip (year-on-year) in April 2025, with sales of 3,17,937 units, 4 per cent lower than last month’s sales. The company’s domestic sales in May 2025 grew marginally, by 1.48 per cent over April 2025, while exports saw a 9 per cent increase.



Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki cumulatively sold 1.29 lakh units in May 2025



Suzuki’s India operations managed sales of approximately 1.29 lakh units in May 2025, up by nearly 16 per cent year-on-year over the same month last year. For reference, the company sold nearly 1.08 lakh units in May 2024. The company’s domestic sales stood at nearly 1.08 lakh units, a 17 per cent increase over 92,032 units sold in the domestic market in May last year. Furthermore, Suzuki Motorcycle India also exported 21,116 units, up by 8 per cent from 19,480 units exported in May 2024.

Suzuki will launch the e-Access in June 2025



Suzuki commenced production of its first all-electric product for India, the e-Access in May 2025. The electric scooter debuted at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo at the start of 2025. The electric scooter is all set to go on sale this month.

