car&bike Awards 2026: Vida VX2 is Electric Scooter of the Year

The electric scooter segment in India is evolving rapidly, with manufacturers focusing on improving practicality, charging convenience and overall affordability for everyday commuters. In the Electric Scooter of the Year category at the car&bike Awards, the contenders included the Vida VX2, Honda QC1, Numeros n-First and the TVS Orbiter. Among these urban electric mobility options, the Vida VX2 stood out as the most well-rounded and practical choice.

For the car&bike two-wheeler jury, the Vida VX2 emerged as the winner thanks to its strong combination of usability, flexibility and value. Prices start from Rs 99,490 (ex-showroom), making it competitively positioned in the segment while also offering a unique ownership model through its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option.

The Vida VX2 impressed the jury with its balanced all-round package. It features modern styling, comfortable ride quality and practical performance suited for daily commuting. More importantly, it addresses one of the biggest concerns around EV ownership — charging convenience. With the ability to charge using a conventional home power socket, along with flexible charging options, the VX2 significantly reduces range anxiety for urban riders.

Another key highlight is the BaaS option, which lowers the upfront purchase cost and allows users to pay for battery usage through flexible subscription plans. This makes electric scooter ownership more accessible and practical for everyday commuters. If India’s riders are looking to make the transition to electric mobility, the Vida VX2 offers a compelling mix of practicality, affordability and convenience.

While the Honda QC1, Numeros n-First and TVS Orbiter each brought their own strengths to the category, the Vida VX2 ultimately stood out for its well-thought-out ownership ecosystem and everyday usability, securing its win in the Electric Scooter of the Year category.