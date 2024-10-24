Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Benelli 752SKeeway Benda LFS 700CFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

KTM To Re-Enter Premium Segment; Unofficial Bookings Commence

The motorcycles being listed for launch include the 890 Duke R, 1390 Super Duke R, 1290 and 890 Adventure, 350 EXC-F enduro and 250 and 450 SX-F motocross bikes
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM to re-enter the premium segment
  • Multiple bikes from different genres
  • Possible unveil next month or at IBW in December

KTM has been selling motorcycles in India for about 12 years now, and in that duration, the brand has largely maintained its focus on small-capacity motorcycles to sub-400cc performance segment bikes. Yes, the brand did briefly launch the 790 Duke in India but unfortunately failed to mark its place in the market due to multiple reasons. Since then, all hopes of expecting any of the large-capacity premium bikes from the orange brand making it to our shores have been low, until now. An authorised dealer, KTM Mekhri Circle, has put up a poster stating that the company is gearing up to bring multiple premium KTM models to India soon.

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Details Leaked

KTM 890 ADVENTURE carandbike edited 4

After reaching out to the dealership, we can confirm that the news indeed is true and there are apparently a total of six motorcycles that will be officially launched in India. The model names include the 890 R Duke and the flagship 1390 Super Duke R in the naked segment, the 1290 and 890 Adventure models, the 350 EXC-F enduro and lastly the competition-use 250 and 450 SX-F motocross models.

 

Also Read: KTM Super Adventure S Evo Revealed; First KTM To Get An AMT


K Tm premium bikes carandbike edited 2

 

While official bookings are yet to start, the dealership has started accepting bookings unofficially, for the above-mentioned models. According to the information, we were informed that the official launch is expected to happen sometime in mid-November. However, since KTM was present at last year’s India Bike Week festival, it will most likely be present this year as well and will most probably unveil and launch the motorcycles at the event which is set to be held on 6-7 December.

 

Also Read: KTM Reveals TFT Touchscreens Featuring Android Automotive OS For Upcoming Motorcycles

K Tm premium bikes carandbike edited 3

It would be safe to assume that all of the above-mentioned bikes will be brought to India via the CBU route, and only depending on the success and feedback received KTM might consider going with SKD or hopefully CKD route for these premium bikes in the future. Keep watching this space for more updates on the Orange brand.

# KTM Bikes# KTM 1390 Super Duke R# KTM 890 Duke R# KTM 1290 Adventure T# KTM 890 Adventure# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Compared to the 1290 Super Adventure, the new 1390 packs in a larger engine, more power and more tech on board
    KTM Super Adventure S Evo Revealed; First KTM To Get An AMT
  • The cruise control function will be further complemented by dedicated buttons to engage or reset on the go.
    Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure R To Feature Cruise Control
  • The upcoming 390 ADV was spotted as a contender in an off-road competition in South Dakota.
    KTM 390 Adventure R Spotted Ahead Of EICMA 2024
  • KTM joins the likes of Honda, Yamaha and BMW to have its own AMT offering.
    KTM's Automated Manual Transmission Revealed; To Debut On Select Models From 2025
  • The new TFT displays will be offered in two configurations: a portrait-style V80 8-inch display and a landscape H88 8.8-inch display.
    KTM Reveals TFT Touchscreens Featuring Android Automotive OS For Upcoming Motorcycles

Latest News

  • The motorcycles being listed for launch include the 890 Duke R, 1390 Super Duke R, 1290 and 890 Adventure, 350 EXC-F enduro and 250 and 450 SX-F motocross bikes
    KTM To Re-Enter Premium Segment; Unofficial Bookings Commence
  • At least two variants of the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure are expected to be unveiled at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan next month.
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure Details Leaked
  • Commissioned for an unnamed client in Southeast Asia the E-Type Commemorative also marks 50 years since the E-Type was discontinued in 1974.
    Jaguar Classic Bespoke E-Type Commemoratives Feature 18K Gold And Silver Trim
  • Features a slim profile, large wheels and an minimalistic look, paying tribute to the Flying Flea motorcycle used in WW2
    Upcoming Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Spied Undisguised
  • This variant comes with iGo assist technology, which was introduced with the new TVS Jupiter earlier this year.
    TVS Raider iGo Launched At Rs 98,389
  • The Bajaj Pulsar N125 is the latest addition to the 125 cc commuter segment. How does it compare to its rivals on paper? We find out
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
  • The updated Meridian SUV is now offered in four trim levels, and the entry-level Longitude variant is solely available in the 5-seat layout.
    2025 Jeep Meridian SUV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The measure has been implemented to discourage the use of private transport as the national capital reports very poor air quality.
    Municipal Car Parks To Double Parking Fees In Delhi
  • The test mule of the Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally gets Rally stickering on the side and a rally tail cowl.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally Spotted On Test
  • This offer can only be availed on motorcycles that will be delivered between October 23 and October 31
    Aprilia RS 457 Available With Quickshifter At A Discounted Price

Popular KTM Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • KTM To Re-Enter Premium Segment; Unofficial Bookings Commence
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved