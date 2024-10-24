KTM To Re-Enter Premium Segment; Unofficial Bookings Commence

KTM has been selling motorcycles in India for about 12 years now, and in that duration, the brand has largely maintained its focus on small-capacity motorcycles to sub-400cc performance segment bikes. Yes, the brand did briefly launch the 790 Duke in India but unfortunately failed to mark its place in the market due to multiple reasons. Since then, all hopes of expecting any of the large-capacity premium bikes from the orange brand making it to our shores have been low, until now. An authorised dealer, KTM Mekhri Circle, has put up a poster stating that the company is gearing up to bring multiple premium KTM models to India soon.

After reaching out to the dealership, we can confirm that the news indeed is true and there are apparently a total of six motorcycles that will be officially launched in India. The model names include the 890 R Duke and the flagship 1390 Super Duke R in the naked segment, the 1290 and 890 Adventure models, the 350 EXC-F enduro and lastly the competition-use 250 and 450 SX-F motocross models.

While official bookings are yet to start, the dealership has started accepting bookings unofficially, for the above-mentioned models. According to the information, we were informed that the official launch is expected to happen sometime in mid-November. However, since KTM was present at last year’s India Bike Week festival, it will most likely be present this year as well and will most probably unveil and launch the motorcycles at the event which is set to be held on 6-7 December.

It would be safe to assume that all of the above-mentioned bikes will be brought to India via the CBU route, and only depending on the success and feedback received KTM might consider going with SKD or hopefully CKD route for these premium bikes in the future. Keep watching this space for more updates on the Orange brand.