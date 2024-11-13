KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R EVO Launching On Nov 14

KTM India is all set to launch its big bike range in India, on November 14, 2024, starting with the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO. At least six models are expected to be launched by KTM India, which include the KTM 1290 Adventure R, as well as two off-road ready models, likely to be the KTM 350 EXC-F enduro model and the KTM 450 SX-F motocross model. Apart from these six models, it will not be surprising if KTM introduces more off-road specific models in the brand’s first push towards establishing itself in the premium motorcycle segment.

Along with launch details and availability of a range of premium KTM bikes, the brand is also expected to announce prices, availability and after sales roadmap of its premium motorcycle line-up in India. So far, KTM India has been offering its sub-400 cc, made-in-India motorcycles under the Duke and RC series models. With the new line-up, KTM India will offer a range of different models, well-suited for all kinds of riding, from street, hyper sports, off-road to full-blown adventure models.

The KTM 890 Adventure R will make its debut in India, to take on the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

For the premium range, KTM is expected to introduce the top-spec R models, starting with the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1290 Adventure R, and KTM’s flagship sportbike, the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO. What remains to be announced are the prices and availability. Considering all the premium models will be brought to India via the CBU (completely built units) route, we expect prices to be on the premium side as well. More details will be announced on November 14, 2024. Stay tuned to car&bike for all the juicy details!