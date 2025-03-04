2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon, Carbon Pro Trims

As Ducati India gears up to launch the 2025 Panigale V4 tomorrow, March 5, 2025, the company has expanded the lineup of its high-performance Panigale V4 S motorcycle overseas with the introduction of two new trims: Carbon and Carbon Pro. As the moniker suggests, both models feature carbon fibre components straight from the factory. These new versions have been designed to enhance the bike’s agility, braking performance, and overall appeal while reducing the overall weight.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5

The Carbon trim of the 2025 Panigale V4 S features lightweight five-spoke carbon fibre rims. Compared to the standard forged wheels on the Panigale V4 S, these rims reduce weight by 0.95 kg, lowering rotational inertia by 12 per cent at the front and 19 per cent at the rear. Additionally, the Carbon trim includes carbon fibre front and rear mudguards, along with double-profile carbon fibre winglets. With the incorporation of carbon fibre, Ducati states that there is an overall weight reduction of 1 kg.

Taking a step further, the Carbon Pro trim builds upon the Carbon version by incorporating an advanced braking system. This trim is equipped with Brembo T-Drive discs, measuring 338.5 mm in diameter and 6.2 mm in thickness. These discs, used by the Ducati riders in the 2024 Race of Champions, are said to provide increased braking power and consistency.



The braking system also includes Hypure calipers, which feature a titanium-coloured anodised finish and an oversized Brembo logo. Additionally, the front brake pump is a Brembo MCS 19.21, allowing remote adjustment of the brake lever position, similar to the setups used in MotoGP and Superbike racing.

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch



Both the Carbon and Carbon Pro trims of the Panigale 4 S are powered by the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine churning out 216 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of peak torque at 11,250 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features a bi-directional quickshifter.

Ducati will announce prices of the seventh generation Panigale V4 in India tomorrow, March 5, 2025, and we also expect the S version to be launched alongside.