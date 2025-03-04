2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon, Carbon Pro Trims

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon, Carbon Pro TrimsNew Jeep Compass Design Previewed In Teaser Images Ahead Of DebutRoyal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Review: Part 2Jawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycles Now Come With 4-Year Standard WarrantyNissan GT-R R35 Bows Out After 18 Years; Order Books Close In Japan
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mercedes-Benz E450 Review | Does The Six-Cylinder Make It A Driver's Car?Kia Syros Variants Explained: Petrol, Diesel, Manual, Automatic | Which Is The Right TrimVolkswagen Virtus 3 Reasons Review | A Case Of Heart Over Head? | Pros And Cons
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Volvo New XC90Volvo ES90 ElectricMercedes-Maybach SL 680Mercedes-Benz CLA EVKia EV5
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson LiveWireBSA B65Royal Enfield Classic 650Indian Roadmaster ClassicSuzuki e-Burgman
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon, Carbon Pro Trims

Both trims incorporate factory-fitted carbon fibre rims, mudguards, and winglets, while the Pro gets a MotoGP-inspired braking system.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 4, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S gets carbon-fibre-orientated trims
  • Carbon fibre wheels shave 0.95 kg off the bike's total weight.
  • Packs the same 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine

As Ducati India gears up to launch the 2025 Panigale V4 tomorrow, March 5, 2025, the company has expanded the lineup of its high-performance Panigale V4 S motorcycle overseas with the introduction of two new trims: Carbon and Carbon Pro.  As the moniker suggests, both models feature carbon fibre components straight from the factory. These new versions have been designed to enhance the bike’s agility, braking performance, and overall appeal while reducing the overall weight. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5

 

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon Carbon Pro Trims 2

The Carbon trim of the 2025 Panigale V4 S features lightweight five-spoke carbon fibre rims. Compared to the standard forged wheels on the Panigale V4 S, these rims reduce weight by 0.95 kg, lowering rotational inertia by 12 per cent at the front and 19 per cent at the rear. Additionally, the Carbon trim includes carbon fibre front and rear mudguards, along with double-profile carbon fibre winglets. With the incorporation of carbon fibre, Ducati states that there is an overall weight reduction of 1 kg.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon Carbon Pro Trims 3

Taking a step further, the Carbon Pro trim builds upon the Carbon version by incorporating an advanced braking system. This trim is equipped with Brembo T-Drive discs, measuring 338.5 mm in diameter and 6.2 mm in thickness. These discs, used by the Ducati riders in the 2024 Race of Champions, are said to provide increased braking power and consistency. 
 

The braking system also includes Hypure calipers, which feature a titanium-coloured anodised finish and an oversized Brembo logo. Additionally, the front brake pump is a Brembo MCS 19.21, allowing remote adjustment of the brake lever position, similar to the setups used in MotoGP and Superbike racing.

 

Also Read: 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon Carbon Pro Trims 1

Both the Carbon and Carbon Pro trims of the Panigale 4 S are powered by the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine churning out 216 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of peak torque at 11,250 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features a bi-directional quickshifter. 

 

Ducati will announce prices of the seventh generation Panigale V4 in India tomorrow, March 5, 2025, and we also expect the S version to be launched alongside.   

# 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S# Ducati Panigale V4 S# Ducati Bikes# Ducati# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Ducati has equipped the motorcycle with new features and equipment to make it more adventure and off-road ready.
    Ducati DesertX Discovery Variant Launched In India At Rs 21.78 Lakh
  • Ducati is all set to launch the seventh generation of the Panigale V4 in India.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 To Be Launched In India On March 5
  • The XDiavel V4 gets a few tweaks over the standard Diavel V4 such as a wider, rear set handlebar and forward set footpegs
    All-New Ducati XDiavel V4 Unveiled
  • The Discovery is a more touring-friendly variant of the DesertX packing in additional body & engine protection and panniers.
    Ducati DesertX Discovery Bookings Open Ahead Of India Launch
  • With a limited production run of just 1000 units, the motorcycle comes with a bespoke special Tricolore livery
    Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore unveiled

Latest News

  • Both trims incorporate factory-fitted carbon fibre rims, mudguards, and winglets, while the Pro gets a MotoGP-inspired braking system.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon, Carbon Pro Trims
  • Latest teasers provide a glimpse at the SUV’s front and tail lamp design with the company suggesting that production is already underway in Europe
    New Jeep Compass Design Previewed In Teaser Images Ahead Of Debut
  • Classic Legends has come up with a new Ownership Assurance Programme in a bid to enhance customer experience.
    Jawa, Yezdi And BSA Motorcycles Now Come With 4-Year Standard Warranty
  • Japan was the only market still accepting orders for the R35 GT-R in 2025.
    Nissan GT-R R35 Bows Out After 18 Years; Order Books Close In Japan
  • The Magnite is currently being exported in both left-hand-drive (LHD) and right-hand-drive (RHD) formats to markets such as the Middle East, North Africa
    Nissan Magnite Exports Cross 50,000 Units
  • The Kushaq and Slavia now offer kit such as a sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers and more in lower variants.
    2025 Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Get More Features In Lower Trims, Longer Warranty
  • The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan will make its way to India in range-topping R-Line guise, along with the rapid Golf GTI hatchback, in the second quarter.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI, New-Gen Tiguan R-Line India Launch Confirmed For 2025
  • The Creta compact SUV gets new EX (O) and SX Premium variants, while Hyundai has also added new features to the existing variants.
    Hyundai Creta Gets Two New Variants; Prices Start At Rs 12.97 Lakh
  • Most of the two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market have witnessed growth, particularly on the export front, in February 2025.
    Two-Wheeler Sales February 2025: Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield Register Growth
  • The all-new Tera made its global debut in Brazil and could preview the VW-badged twin to the Kylaq in India.
    Volkswagen Tera Entry-Level SUV Unveiled: VW’s Kylaq Twin For India?

Research More on Ducati Panigale V4

Ducati Panigale V4
8.7

Ducati Panigale V4

Starts at ₹ 27.41 - 69.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Panigale V4 Specifications
View Panigale V4 Features

Popular Ducati Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S Gets New Carbon, Carbon Pro Trims
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved