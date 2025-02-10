Will The Ducati XDiavel V4 Be Released Soon?

Ducati has released a teaser for the unveil of a new motorcycle on February 13, 2025 at 4 pm CET (that will be around 8:30 pm IST). The teaser video shows a dramatic sky filled with dark clouds with the text, “True power belongs to those who rise to meet it.” While the teaser doesn’t specifically mention what model will be showcased, we believe the new motorcycle will be the latest Ducati XDiavel, but with the V4 Granturismo engine, instead of a L-twin engine.

Also Read: Ducati Diavel V4 Review

Ducati’s V4 Granturismo engine has already made its debut with the Ducati Diavel V4, a motorcycle that certainly is a power-packed Ducati in its own right. What has been missing is the XDiavel with V4 power, with the previous generation model sporting the 1,260 cc, L-twin engine of the Diavel 1260. With the Diavel now moving to the V4 engine platform, it’s only reasonable to guess that Ducati’s latest launch will be XDiavel V4.

The last-generation Ducati XDiavel with the 1,260 cc, L-twin engine was priced slightly higher than the standard Diavel. With prices for the current Ducati Diavel V4 beginning at Rs. 25.91 lakh (Ex-showroom), we expect the XDiavel V4 to be priced with around Rs. 1 lakh premium over the standard Diavel V4 once it’s launched in India. So far, details of India launch haven’t been announced.