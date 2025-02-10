Login
Will The Ducati XDiavel V4 Be Released Soon?

A teaser video gives the date for what is expected to be the new Ducati XDiavel V4. More details will be revealed on February 13, 2025.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ducati XDiavel V4 expected to be announced soon
  • XDiavel may finally get V4 Granturismo engine
  • Ducati XDiavel V4 may be launched in India later in 2025

Ducati has released a teaser for the unveil of a new motorcycle on February 13, 2025 at 4 pm CET (that will be around 8:30 pm IST). The teaser video shows a dramatic sky filled with dark clouds with the text, “True power belongs to those who rise to meet it.” While the teaser doesn’t specifically mention what model will be showcased, we believe the new motorcycle will be the latest Ducati XDiavel, but with the V4 Granturismo engine, instead of a L-twin engine. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Diavel V4 Review

 

 

Ducati’s V4 Granturismo engine has already made its debut with the Ducati Diavel V4, a motorcycle that certainly is a power-packed Ducati in its own right. What has been missing is the XDiavel with V4 power, with the previous generation model sporting the 1,260 cc, L-twin engine of the Diavel 1260. With the Diavel now moving to the V4 engine platform, it’s only reasonable to guess that Ducati’s latest launch will be XDiavel V4.

 

The last-generation Ducati XDiavel with the 1,260 cc, L-twin engine was priced slightly higher than the standard Diavel. With prices for the current Ducati Diavel V4 beginning at Rs. 25.91 lakh (Ex-showroom), we expect the XDiavel V4 to be priced with around Rs. 1 lakh premium over the standard Diavel V4 once it’s launched in India. So far, details of India launch haven’t been announced.

