New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bookings Open

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
New-Gen Audi A5 e-hybrid Range Revealed; Will Come In Sedan And Avant Body TypesNew Hyundai Insteroid Teased: One-Off Concept Is An Inster EV-Based Race CarRoyal Enfield Classic 650 Launch On March 27: What To ExpectBMW R 12 GS Teased; Unveil On March 27New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bookings Open
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Honda QC1 Review: This electric scooter feels OUT OF PLACE in 2025 🫣 | Performance, Range TestedHonda Activa E Review – Almost Perfect, But There’s A Catch! | Performance, Range TestedFASTEST Aston Martin yet arrives in 🇮🇳 | 823 bhp Vanquish V12 walkaround | Rs 8.85 crore
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki eVXSkoda Enyaq iVRenault ArkanaMahindra New BoleroMahindra XEV 7e
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Ducati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RSuzuki GSX 8SHero Karizma XMR 250
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bookings Open

The Tiguan R-Line will be offered in six exterior colours and will be powered by the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 25, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tiguan R-Line India launch on April 14
  • Available in six exterior colours
  • Will be powered by the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine

Volkswagen has opened bookings for the new Tiguan R-Line ahead of its launch next month. The R-Line is the range-topping trim of the Tiguan in global market and will be the debut variant of the new-gen Tiguan in India. The SUV had made its global debut back in 2023.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line India Launch On April 14
 VW Tiguan R Line 2

The R-Line gets a sportier design compared to the standard Tiguan.

 

In the looks department, the new Tiguan adopts VW’s latest design moving away from the boxy looks of its predecessor for a sleeker and softer look. Notable design elements include an enclosed grille flanked by sleek projector headlamps, a prominent air dam on the front bumper, sharp-looking alloy wheels and a connected taillamp at the rear. The cabin too follows suit with a minimalist look featuring a large central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and minimal physical switchgear.

 

Also read: Volkswagen Group Achieves 5 Lakh Engine Production Milestone In India
 

VW Tiguan R Line 1

Cabin design is quite minimalist with a large freestanding central touchscreen and few physical controls on the centre console.

 

Volkswagen India has confirmed that buyers will have six exterior colours to pick from - Persimmon Red, Nightshade Blue, Grenadilla Black, Onyx White Mother of Pearl, Cipressino Green and Oyster Silver.
 Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Colours

The Tiguan will be offered in six colours - Grenadilla Black (top left), Nightshade Blue (top right), Orys White (Mid left), Oyster Silver (Mid right), Persimmon Red (Bottom Left), Cipressino Green (Bottom right).

 

Also Read: Volkswagen ID. Every1 Concept Unveiled; Previews Entry-Level EV Due 2027

 

As with its predecessor, the new Tiguan too will be offered with the 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine pushing out 201 bhp and 320 Nm with power to be sent to the wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard. 4Motion all-wheel drive is standard. Globally the R-Line also packs in adaptive dampers though it remains to be seen if the feature will make it to the India-spec vehicle.
 

Also Read: Volkswagen Golf GTI, New-Gen Tiguan R-Line India Launch Confirmed For 2025

 

The new Tiguan will launch in India as a CBU import and is one of two new global VW cars to be launched in India this year. The second confirmed model is the new Golf GTI hot hatchback.

# Volkswagen# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Tiguan# Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line# VW Tiguan# VW Tiguan SUV# VW India# VW# VW Tiguan R-Line# New Tiguan R-Line# Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • This milestone was achieved at the Group’s Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune.
    Volkswagen Group Achieves 5 Lakh Engine Production Milestone In India
  • The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan will be shipped to India in range-topping R-Line guise as a full import.
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line India Launch On April 14
  • Both models are offered with some substantial discounts for the month of March 2025
    Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 2.50 Lakh
  • When it goes on sale, the production Every1 will be the most affordable EV in Volkswagen’s global all-electric vehicle lineup, priced at €20,000
    Volkswagen ID. Every1 Concept Unveiled; Previews Entry-Level EV Due 2027
  • The new-generation Volkswagen Tiguan will make its way to India in range-topping R-Line guise, along with the rapid Golf GTI hatchback, in the second quarter.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI, New-Gen Tiguan R-Line India Launch Confirmed For 2025

Latest News

  • Audi promises better efficiency and more driving range with the new PHEVs A5 range, which now come with the suffix - e-hybrid..
    New-Gen Audi A5 e-hybrid Range Revealed; Will Come In Sedan And Avant Body Types
  • Shadowy teasers preview a micro-SUV with extensive aero upgrades, a wide body kit, and a roll cage.
    New Hyundai Insteroid Teased: One-Off Concept Is An Inster EV-Based Race Car
  • The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will finally be launched in India on March 27, 2025. Here’s what you can expect from Royal Enfield’s new 650 cc Classic.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch On March 27: What To Expect
  • The upcoming R 12 GS will essentially be an off-road version of the R 12 ninT roadster.
    BMW R 12 GS Teased; Unveil On March 27
  • The Tiguan R-Line will be offered in six exterior colours and will be powered by the familiar 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine.
    New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bookings Open
  • The Italian supercar marque’s first dedicated service station is operated by Select Cars, its official importer in India.
    Ferrari Opens First Official Service Centre In Bengaluru
  • While the facelifted Taycan has been listed on the company website since last year, Porsche has only officially launched it in 4S and Turbo trims so far.
    Porsche Taycan Rear-Wheel Drive Variant Priced At Rs 1.67 Crore
  • The 2025 Avenis gets a new special edition while the Burgman is offered in a new colourway in the Street variant.
    2025 Suzuki Avenis, Burgman Launched; Now OBD-2B Compliant
  • While the Xpulse 210 is a more capable version of the Xpulse 200, the Xtreme 250R is the newest entrant in Hero’s Xtreme portfolio.
    Hero Xpulse 210 And Xtreme 250R Bookings Open
  • CEAT’s new SportDrive tyres are targeted towards the performance and luxury segment and includes new run-flat tyres and ZR-rated tyres capable of handling speeds in excess of 300kmph.
    CEAT Expands SportDrive Tyre Range In India With New Run-Flat And High-Speed Tyres

Research More on Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Expected Price : ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh

Expected Launch : Apr 23, 2025

Popular Volkswagen Models