New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Bookings Open

Volkswagen has opened bookings for the new Tiguan R-Line ahead of its launch next month. The R-Line is the range-topping trim of the Tiguan in global market and will be the debut variant of the new-gen Tiguan in India. The SUV had made its global debut back in 2023.

The R-Line gets a sportier design compared to the standard Tiguan.

In the looks department, the new Tiguan adopts VW’s latest design moving away from the boxy looks of its predecessor for a sleeker and softer look. Notable design elements include an enclosed grille flanked by sleek projector headlamps, a prominent air dam on the front bumper, sharp-looking alloy wheels and a connected taillamp at the rear. The cabin too follows suit with a minimalist look featuring a large central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and minimal physical switchgear.

Cabin design is quite minimalist with a large freestanding central touchscreen and few physical controls on the centre console.

Volkswagen India has confirmed that buyers will have six exterior colours to pick from - Persimmon Red, Nightshade Blue, Grenadilla Black, Onyx White Mother of Pearl, Cipressino Green and Oyster Silver.



The Tiguan will be offered in six colours - Grenadilla Black (top left), Nightshade Blue (top right), Orys White (Mid left), Oyster Silver (Mid right), Persimmon Red (Bottom Left), Cipressino Green (Bottom right).

As with its predecessor, the new Tiguan too will be offered with the 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine pushing out 201 bhp and 320 Nm with power to be sent to the wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard. 4Motion all-wheel drive is standard. Globally the R-Line also packs in adaptive dampers though it remains to be seen if the feature will make it to the India-spec vehicle.



The new Tiguan will launch in India as a CBU import and is one of two new global VW cars to be launched in India this year. The second confirmed model is the new Golf GTI hot hatchback.