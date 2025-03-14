Volkswagen Group Achieves 5 Lakh Engine Production Milestone In India

The Indian division of the Volkswagen Group - Skoda Auto Volkswagen India - has achieved a milestone by producing 5 lakh made-in-India engines at its Chakan facility. These engines power popular models such as the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun, along with Skoda's Slavia sedan, the Kushaq compact SUV, and the recently launched Kylaq subcompact SUV.

The Chakan plant serves as the manufacturing hub for Skoda and Volkswagen’s locally produced models, developed as part of the India 2.0 strategy. The Taigun, Virtus, Kushaq, and Slavia are available with two engine choices – a 1.0-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. The 1.0-litre TSI engine produces 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre TSI engine, meanwhile, churns out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, with transmission options including a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG.

In July 2024, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certified the 1.0-litre TSI engine – used in the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia – as compliant with E20 fuel (a blend of 20% ethanol and petrol). Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has since confirmed that all 1.0-litre TSI engines produced at the Chakan facility will soon integrate this E20 compliance.