Pinnacle Industries Along With Kerala Government Unveils A Luxury Caravan To Promote Tourism

Kerala Tourism in association with Pinnacle Industries plans to roll out numerous motorhomes in the coming months.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
16-Jan-22 01:34 PM IST
Pinnacle Industries Along With Kerala Government Unveils A Luxury Caravan To Promote Tourism banner
Highlights
  • The caravan was launched by Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas
  • The caravan has been developed for the Keravan Kerala tourism initiative
  • The luxury caravan is built on Force Traveler model T2 4020

The Tourism Department of Kerala collaborated with Pinnacle Industries to introduce a luxurious Motorhome to promote tourism in the state. The luxury caravan was launched by Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas. Built on Force Traveler model T2 4020, the Pinnacle Motorhome has been approved by ARAI under AIS 124 standards. The Madhya Pradesh-based company in association with Kerala Tourism plans to roll out more motorhomes in the upcoming months.

Also Read: BharatBenz Introduces Customised Camper Caravan For Kerala Tourism Department

jdjvj89g

The Pinnacle Motorhome is built on Force Traveler model T2 4020

Speaking at the launch, Sachin Deshmukh, Executive Director, Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, "Caravan & Recreational Vehicle Tourism is set to bring in exponential growth to the much-affected travel & tourism industry. Customised vehicles offer not just a variety of amenities, comfort & luxury, but they also provide flexibility & freedom to travel, explore, and minimize the risks involved in using public transport and public spaces in transit. We have designed this motorhome keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of end-users while maintaining the design and functional aesthetics."

Compared to other caravans, it has a less turning radius allowing enhanced driving experience in backwaters or narrow roads. The Caravan has living and sleeping areas that can accommodate nine seats which can be converted into two beds for utmost comfort during travel. It also gets a lounge at the rear that can be transformed into a queen-sized bed. There's also a convertible bed at the front.

fq7gupn8

The luxury caravan comes with equipped with all luxury, functional, entertainment & safety utilities.

The motorhome gets luxury, functional, entertainment and safety utilities. It includes kitchen, toilet, awning, direct & indirect LED lights, mini-fridge, LED TV, external power supply and backup, music system. It also has a provision of hot & cold water as well as elegant control touch panel circuits and three fire extinguishers

