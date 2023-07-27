Pinnacle Industries Develops Ambulance Conversion Kit For Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta is now designed to save lives during emergencies. Pinnacle industries has developed the ambulance conversion kit, available in two variants: Basic and Advanced.



The entry-level version comes fully equipped with essential medical amenities, including an auto-loading stretcher, a partition to separate the driver and patient's cabin, a front-facing paramedic seat, disinfectants, a medicinal equipment cabinet, and an emergency kit.

The Advanced variant caters even to minor surgical interventions. It includes an automated external defibrillator, a multiparameter monitor, oxygen cylinders with a delivery system, a spine board for spinal injuries, a kendrick extrication system for head, neck, and back injuries, portable suction aspirator and sockets for power supply.

To accommodate medical facilities, the second and third-row seats have been removed, making space for the necessary emergency equipment. The entire right wall of the modified cabin is equipped with lifesaving tools.

The Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine producing 147.9 bhp of power and 343 Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.





Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



