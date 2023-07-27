  • Home
  • News
  • Pinnacle Industries Develops Ambulance Conversion Kit For Toyota Innova Crysta

Pinnacle Industries Develops Ambulance Conversion Kit For Toyota Innova Crysta

The ambulance conversion kit is available in two variants: Basic and Advanced.
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
27-Jul-23 04:56 PM IST
image-1000x600 (7).jpg
Highlights
  • Toyota Innova Crysta Ambulance is equipped with life-saving medical amenities for emergencies.
  • The Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine producing 147.9 bhp of power and 343 Nm of torque.
  • To accommodate medical facilities, the second and third-row seats have been removed

The Toyota Innova Crysta is now designed to save lives during emergencies. Pinnacle industries has developed the ambulance conversion kit, available in two variants: Basic and Advanced.


The entry-level version comes fully equipped with essential medical amenities, including an auto-loading stretcher, a partition to separate the driver and patient's cabin, a front-facing paramedic seat, disinfectants, a medicinal equipment cabinet, and an emergency kit.

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta, VW Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson Set For Price Hike As MPVs, Crossovers To Attract 22% Cess
 

The Advanced variant caters even to minor surgical interventions. It includes an automated external defibrillator, a multiparameter monitor, oxygen cylinders with a delivery system, a spine board for spinal injuries, a kendrick extrication system for head, neck, and back injuries, portable suction aspirator and sockets for power supply.

 

Also Read: Toyota Hilux Delivered To Indian Army


To accommodate medical facilities, the second and third-row seats have been removed, making space for the necessary emergency equipment. The entire right wall of the modified cabin is equipped with lifesaving tools.

The Innova Crysta is powered by a 2.4-litre diesel engine producing 147.9 bhp of power and 343 Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.


 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL


 

Related Articles
Toyota Commences Third Shift At Bidadi Plant To Reduce Waiting Periods
Toyota Commences Third Shift At Bidadi Plant To Reduce Waiting Periods
2 months ago
carandbike Awards 2023: Toyota Innova HyCross Is Car Of The Year
carandbike Awards 2023: Toyota Innova HyCross Is Car Of The Year
3 months ago
Toyota Halts Bookings For Top-Spec Innova HyCross
Toyota Halts Bookings For Top-Spec Innova HyCross
4 months ago
Auto Sales February 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Registers A Growth Of 75%
Auto Sales February 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Registers A Growth Of 75%
5 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
8.4
10
Used 2019 Honda City ZX CVT for sale

2019 Honda City ZX

wishlist
  • 44,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
11.00 L
₹ 24,636/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner