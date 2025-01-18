Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New BoleroMG CybersterBYD SeagullRenault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160Norton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 2 Highlights: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More

Today will include press conferences from companies such as BYD, VinFast, BMW Motorrad, and Mini
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 18, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    With Day 1 having culminated yesterday, now it is all set for Day 2 of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Yesterday saw the showcase of a range of exciting products from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Suzuki Motorcycle India. Now, today, will feature press conferences from companies such as BYD, VinFast, BMW Motorrad, and Mini. 

     

    Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Highlights: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More
     

    Maruti Suzuki showcased its first-ever EV, the e Vitara yesterday, in what was arguably among the biggest unveils of the day. Another big breakthrough of the day was Hyundai announcing prices for the new Creta Electric, which is priced from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Other big unveils of the day include the Sierra ICE, Harrier EV, and Avinya X from Tata Motors. When it came to two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp launched four new products yesterday, which included two scooters - the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160, and two motorcycles- the Xpulse 210 and the Xtreme 250 R. Another surprising unveil was the all-electric e Access from Suzuki, which was showcased alongside the new Access 125.

     

    Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Avinya X EV SUV Concept Showcased
     

    Now, the main highlights of today will include a press conference from VinFast, where the carmaker is expected to announce the launch timeline for a few of its products in India. BYD is also expected to have some interesting showcases today which will include the Sealion 7. BMW Motorrad is expected to launch two motorcycles today. 


     

    8:45 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Welcome to day 2 of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where team carandbike will bring you full coverage of all the launches, unveilings, and announcements of the day.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 09 41 58 5aec1fa0
    9:15 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    The first press conference of the day is from VinFast, which is set to unveil a few of its products and announce its plans for India.

     

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 09 20 55 00cea74b
    9:30 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    The first showcase of the day from VinFast is the VF7 EV.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 09 30 55 37de6a4e
    9:33 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Meet the all-electric VF6, which, if launched in India rival the likes of the Curvv EV and Creta EV.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 09 32 43 8b7264cc
    9:41 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    VinFast however, has not announced its plans for the Indian market.

     

     

     

     

     

     

    9:46 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Now it is time for a few exciting unveils from the BMW Group.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 09 52 56 eb613c77
    9:55 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    The first launch of the day from the Group is the Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works. The model is priced at Rs 55.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 09 56 15 22d7eb53
    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 09 56 15 64ef2a5c
    9:56 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    The next launch is that of a rather racy machine from BMW Motorrad, regarded by many as one of the best supersport motorcycles in the world.

     

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 09 59 00 6250c49c
    10:05 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Here are some of the features and technical specs of the BMW S 1000 RR.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 03 10 bdd9d6f7
    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 03 11 50a9a230
    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 03 11 453b362b
    9:59 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Here is the BMW S 1000 RR, which has just been launched at Rs 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 03 00 a2168580
    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 06 09 968f8a10
    10:03 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    The next launch of the day is the BMW R 1300 GS Adventure. The adventure motorcycle is priced at Rs 22.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

     

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 05 19 1a55706a

     

     

    10:08 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Now finally, for the big launch from BMW India.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 14 03 086195fb
    10:12 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    BMW has just launched the X3 in the Indian market. Offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains, the X3 is priced at Rs 75.80 lakh (petrol) and Rs 77.80 lakh (diesel). (All prices, ex-showroom).

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 16 28 983743d8
    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 16 29 9474d5b6
    10:26 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    The next announcement of the day is from JSW MG Motor India.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 31 18 3c620d68
    10:29 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Here are a few models from MG's global portfolio that could make it to the Indian market in the future.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 29 04 eb14cf39
    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 29 06 18c96838
    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 29 15 cc72d17b
    10:30 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Here it is! the big unveil from MG today. This is the Majestor SUV. 

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 32 37 2dbc5b63
    10:50 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    The next showcases of the day are from BYD India, which is expected to officially unveil the Sealion 7 and Sealion 6.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 10 54 47 86b0d6e4

     

    11:05 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    BYD India has just confirmed that its next product in India will be the Sealion 7. 

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 11 10 51 b3a6a7cd
    11:24 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    The BYD Sealion 7 will be the first product in India to feature its LFP LVB battery.

     

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 11 25 26 d0b1ad1c

     

    11:24 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Here are the technical specifications of the BYD Sealion 7.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 11 29 17 c94386c1

     

    11:26 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    The BYD Sealion 7 will be offered in two variants in the Indian market.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 11 29 17 64b8dace
    11:28 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    The BYD Sealion 7 will be offered in four colour variants.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 11 29 17 b6d26319
    11:30 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Bookings for the Sealion 7 are currently open in India.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 11 29 18 d29fc7a2
    11:30 AM
    Jan 18, 2025

    BYD has finally showcased the Sealion 7 on stage.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 11 30 42 04be9e9b
    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 11 30 42 e4980320
    1:00 PM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Here's something interesting we spotted at the Toyota stall. This is the Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport, which is currently on sale in global markets.

     

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 16 28 29 eb1f0a6d
    1:15 PM
    Jan 18, 2025

    For the unversed, the Land Cruiser GR Sport is the more performance-oriented version of the Land Cruiser SUV. The SUV is powered by a 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged diesel engine that churns out 304 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque.

    20210802 01 78 W480 H320
    2:00 PM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Meet the Isuzu D-Max EV concept, which is on display at the Isuzu stall. The truck is essentially an all-electric version of the D-Max pickup truck also sold in the Indian market.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 16 28 25 c0fb78e9
    2:15 PM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Unveiled in March 2024, the Isuzu D-Max EV concept will be the first all-electric vehicle from the brand to be offered for sale. When it was unveiled, the brand has stated that the EV would be offered for sale in 2025.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 16 28 26 7f1b7322
    2:30 PM
    Jan 18, 2025

    The pickup truck will feature a dual-motor setup with a 40 kW front motor and 90 kW rear motor, powered by a 66.6 kWh battery pack.

     

    Isuzu D Max BEV Concept Unveiled 3
    3:15 PM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Another interesting display at the Toyota stall is the Hilux Black Edition, which we think looks rather good.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 16 28 26 2fd6573a
    3:30 PM
    Jan 18, 2025

    While the model remains technically similar to the standard Hilux, the Black Edition gets a black paint scheme paired with black alloy wheels.

     

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 16 28 30 5d5ad8ca
    4:00 PM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Here's what was on display at the Lexus pavilion. This is the LF-ZC concept that was unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. 

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 16 28 30 72c92f77
    4:30 PM
    Jan 18, 2025

    A production-spec version of the Lexus LF-ZC concept is due to enter production in 2026.

    001
    5:00 PM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Here's one bit of the Tata stall at the Auto Expo. These are the Bandipur editions of the Safari, Harrier and Nexon EV. 

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 16 28 17 30279733
    5:15 PM
    Jan 18, 2025

    The models gets a few visual enhancements, which include the roof racks, and the additional light strip at the front of the Safari. The models get body-coloured wheels.

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 16 28 18 30010b54
    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 16 28 18 5eaebe5e
    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 16 28 18 7e1756d3
    5:45 PM
    Jan 18, 2025

    Also on display at the Tata stall is the 2025 Tiago and Tiago EV that was showcased recently.

    Tiago EV
    6:00 PM
    Jan 18, 2025

    The changes on the Tata Tiago and Tiago EV include the LED headlamps and a new 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system

    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 17 47 59 f8961eb2
    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 17 47 58 d59852aa
    Whats App Image 2025 01 18 at 17 47 59 358a3cc7
    # Bharat Mobility Global Expo# Bhara Mobility Global Expo 2025# VinFast India# VinFast India Plans# Blogview# Cars# Bikes# Cover Story# Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • The VinFast VF 8 is an all-electric midsize crossover SUV.
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 8 Electric SUV Makes Its India Debut
    • While essentially a facelift of the Gloster, the Majestor will be sold alongside the Gloster upon its launch
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Majestor Unveiled In India
    • The Sealion 7 -- which will be BYD's fourth passenger vehicle for the Indian market -- is also set to be its most expensive offering yet.
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 Debuts In India; Launch By Q1 2025
    • The VF 6 is a subcompact electric SUV from the Vietnamese EV maker and is one of two SUVs confirmed for the Indian market.
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 6 Makes India Debut
    • The VF 7 could be one of VinFast’s global models that could make it to Indian shores in the future.
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 7 Electric SUV Makes India Debut; India Launch Confirmed

    Latest News

    • The new models benefit from an array of new features and updates to bring it up to date with its rivals
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: 2025 Tata Tiago Showcased
    • The Veyve Eva is offered in three variants and with three battery pack options. Buyers can also buy the vehicle outright or opt for a battery subscription model.
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Solar-Powered Vayve Eva Electric Car Launched At Rs 3.25 Lakh
    • The MG 7 Trophy is the sportier version of the MG 7 sedan which has been on sale in global markets.
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG 7 Trophy Four-Door Coupe Showcased In India
    • carandbike has learnt from sources that at least two new platforms, one on the 350-450 cc segment and the other, around 650 cc, are under development.
      Exclusive: Norton Motorcycles Working On Two New Platforms For India
    • While still in its concept phase, this will be the world’s first CNG-powered scooter if it goes into production
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Unveiled
    • The John Cooper Works Pack adds sportier looks to the Cooper S hatchback though performance remains unchanged.
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 55.90 Lakh
    • The Ioniq 9 is Hyundai's flagship SUV and was globally unveiled in November 2024.
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Showcased In India
    • The VinFast VF 8 is an all-electric midsize crossover SUV.
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 8 Electric SUV Makes Its India Debut
    • While essentially a facelift of the Gloster, the Majestor will be sold alongside the Gloster upon its launch
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Majestor Unveiled In India
    • All-electric Access will come with a 3.07 kWh battery pack and has a top speed of 71 kmph.
      Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki e-Access Debuts As Brand’s First EV For India
    • Home
    • News
    • Blogview
    • Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 2 Highlights: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More
    car&bike
    About Us
    Used Cars
    Sell Your Car
    Merger Scheme Copy
    NCLT Order
    Investor Relations
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Hyundai Creta
    Toyota Fortuner
    Tata Punch EV
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    Mahindra XUV300
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Tata Punch
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Honda CB Unicorn 160
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved