Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 2 Highlights: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More

With Day 1 having culminated yesterday, now it is all set for Day 2 of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Yesterday saw the showcase of a range of exciting products from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Suzuki Motorcycle India. Now, today, will feature press conferences from companies such as BYD, VinFast, BMW Motorrad, and Mini.

Maruti Suzuki showcased its first-ever EV, the e Vitara yesterday, in what was arguably among the biggest unveils of the day. Another big breakthrough of the day was Hyundai announcing prices for the new Creta Electric, which is priced from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Other big unveils of the day include the Sierra ICE, Harrier EV, and Avinya X from Tata Motors. When it came to two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp launched four new products yesterday, which included two scooters - the Xoom 125 and Xoom 160, and two motorcycles- the Xpulse 210 and the Xtreme 250 R. Another surprising unveil was the all-electric e Access from Suzuki, which was showcased alongside the new Access 125.

Now, the main highlights of today will include a press conference from VinFast, where the carmaker is expected to announce the launch timeline for a few of its products in India. BYD is also expected to have some interesting showcases today which will include the Sealion 7. BMW Motorrad is expected to launch two motorcycles today.



