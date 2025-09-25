Maruti Suzuki Invicto Secures Five-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Safety Rating

Weeks after publishing the crash safety rating for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Bharat NCAP has now published the crash test safety rating for the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Maruti’s most expensive model on sale in India secured a full five-star safety rating - similar to its sister model, the Toyota Innova Hycross.



Also read: GST 2.0 Effect: Maruti Suzuki To Slash Prices By Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Alto, Swift, Dzire, Brezza To Get More Affordable



The Invicto scored 30.43 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection - marginally lower than the 30.47 points scored by its Toyota sibling. The score also put it behind the new Maruti Victoris, which secured 31.66 points out of 32.





In terms of occupant protection, the Invicto offered adequate to good levels of protection to adult occupants in the frontal offset, side pole and side barrier impact tests. It scored 14.43 points out of 16 in the frontal offset barrier impact tests while securing a perfect 16 points for side impact protection.



Also read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh



Moving to child occupant protection, the MPV scored 45 out of 49 points, securing maximum points in the dynamic score and child restraint system installation. It, however, dropped points in the vehicle assessment score—a trend seen in almost all five-star-rated models.



Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

The Invicto is Maruti’s most expensive model to be sold in India and is essentially a re-engineered derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross - part of a model-sharing agreement between the two companies. The Invicto, however, does have some differences over its Toyota sibling, such as lacking a non-hybrid variant and missing out on some features, such as the power-adjustable second row captain seats with extendable ottomans and Level 1 ADAS functions.