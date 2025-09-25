logo
New Delhi

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Secures Five-Star Bharat NCAP Crash Safety Rating

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
2025-09-25 17:24:25
Follow us on
Article Image
Key Highlights
  • Invicto gets five star adult and child protection rating
  • Scored 30.43 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection
  • Secured 45 out of 49 points for child occupant protection

Weeks after publishing the crash safety rating for the all-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Bharat NCAP has now published the crash test safety rating for the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Maruti’s most expensive model on sale in India secured a full five-star safety rating - similar to its sister model, the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Also read: GST 2.0 Effect: Maruti Suzuki To Slash Prices By Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Alto, Swift, Dzire, Brezza To Get More Affordable

The Invicto scored 30.43 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection - marginally lower than the 30.47 points scored by its Toyota sibling. The score also put it behind the new Maruti Victoris, which secured 31.66 points out of 32.


Maruti Suzuki Invicto Bharat NCAP 1

In terms of occupant protection, the Invicto offered adequate to good levels of protection to adult occupants in the frontal offset, side pole and side barrier impact tests. It scored 14.43 points out of 16 in the frontal offset barrier impact tests while securing a perfect 16 points for side impact protection.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh

Moving to child occupant protection, the MPV scored 45 out of 49 points, securing maximum points in the dynamic score and child restraint system installation. It, however, dropped points in the vehicle assessment score—a trend seen in almost all five-star-rated models.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Bharat NCAP 2

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

The Invicto is Maruti’s most expensive model to be sold in India and is essentially a re-engineered derivative of the Toyota Innova Hycross - part of a model-sharing agreement between the two companies. The Invicto, however, does have some differences over its Toyota sibling, such as lacking a non-hybrid variant and missing out on some features, such as the power-adjustable second row captain seats with extendable ottomans and Level 1 ADAS functions.

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Invicto# Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Programme# Bharat NCAP# Maruti Invicto# Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Rating Icon
8.5/10
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 25.51 - 29.22 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Invicto Specifications
View Invicto Features

Popular Maruti Suzuki Models

Latest Cars

  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Suzuki
    Victoris
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
  • VinFast VF7
    VinFast
    VF7
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
  • VinFast VF6
    VinFast
    VF6
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
  • Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen
    Basalt X
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 8.72 - 13.21 Lakh
  • Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
    Mercedes-AMG
    CLE 53
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 1.45 Crore
  • Renault Triber
    Renault
    Triber
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
  • MG M9 EV
    MG
    M9 EV
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 81.08 Lakh
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW
    2 Series Gran Coupe
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
  • Tesla Model Y
    Tesla
    Model Y
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 69.47 - 78.75 Lakh
  • Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia
    Carens Clavis EV
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹‚¹ 20.87 - 28.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Trending News

Latest News

View All