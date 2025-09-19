GST 2.0 Effect: Maruti Suzuki To Slash Prices By Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Alto, Swift, Dzire, Brezza To Get More Affordable
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on September 19, 2025
Highlights
- New prices to be applicable from September 22, 2025
- Alto, Celerio, Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara prices to get largest price cut
- S-Presso prices to start from below the Alto's
Maruti Suzuki has become one of the last Indian carmakers to announce a downward revision in prices due to the upcoming revision in GST rates on automobiles. The carmaker has said that its range of cars will become more affordable by up to Rs 1.30 lakh, with the likes of the S-Presso, Alto, Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara set to receive the largest price cuts.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh
Starting with the small cars, the S-Presso is set to replace the Alto as the most affordable entry model in Maruti Suzuki’s range with a price cut of up to Rs 1.30 lakh. Prices for the S-Presso will now start from Rs 3.50 lakh as against Rs 4.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The Alto will also witness a substantial price cut of up to Rs 1.08 lakh, depending on the variant, with the starting price set to drop to Rs 3.70 lakh from the current Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Maruti Suzuki Arena Vehicle Range
|Model
|Price Reduction Depending on Variant
|New Starting Price w.e.f Sept 22 (ex-showroom)
|Old Starting Price (ex-showroom)
|Maruti Alto K10
|Up to Rs 1.08 lakh
|Rs 3.70 lakh
|Rs 4.23 lakh
|Maruti S-Presso
|Up to Rs 1.30 lakh
|Rs 3.50 lakh
|Rs 4.27 lakh
|Maruti Celerio
|Up to Rs 94,100
|Rs 4.70 lakh
|Rs 5.64 lakh
|Maruti Wagon R
|Up to Rs 80,000
|Rs 4.99 lakh
|Rs 5.79 lakh
|Maruti Swift
|Up to Rs 85,000
|Rs 5.79 lakh
|Rs 6.49 lakh
|Maruti Dzire
|Up to Rs 88,200
|Rs 6.26 lakh
|Rs 6.84 lakh
|Maruti Ertiga
|Up to Rs 46,400
|Rs 8.80 lakh
|Rs 9.12 lakh
|Maruti Brezza
|Up to Rs 1.13 lakh
|Rs 8.26 lakh
|Rs 8.69 lakh
|Maruti Eeco
|Up to Rs 68,000
|Rs 5.18 lakh
|Rs 5.70 lakh
The Celerio too will see a notable price cut of up to Rs 94,000, with the starting price set to be reduced to Rs 4.70 lakh from the current Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the popular Wagon R’s prices are set to receive a downward revision of up to Rs 80,000, with the hatch to be now priced from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ignis, meanwhile, see its starting price drop to Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom) with prices of variants set to be reduced by up to Rs 72,000.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Achieves 80% Battery Localisation For Grand Vitara Hybrid
Popular models such as the Swift and Baleno will see prices slashed by up to Rs 85,000 and Rs 86,000, respectively. Prices for the Swift will now start at Rs 5.79 lakh with the Baleno starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dzire will see prices cut by up to Rs 88,000, with prices now starting from Rs 6.26 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Nexa Vehicle Range
|Model
|Price Reduction Depending on Variant
|New Starting Price w.e.f Sept 22 (ex-showroom)
|Old Starting Price (ex-showroom)
|Maruti Ignis
|Up to Rs 71,300
|Rs 5.35 lakh
|Rs 5.85 lakh
|Maruti Baleno
|Up to Rs 86,100
|Rs 5.99 lakh
|Rs 6.74 lakh
|Maruti Fronx
|Up to Rs 1.13 lakh
|Rs 6.85 lakh
|Rs 7.59 lakh
|Maruti XL6
|Up to Rs 52,000
|Rs 11.52 lakh
|Rs 11.93 lakh
|Maruti Jimny
|Up to Rs 51,900
|Rs 12.31 lakh
|Rs 12.76 lakh
|Maruti Grand Vitara
|Up to Rs 1.07 lakh
|Rs 10.77 lakh
|Rs 11.42 lakh
|Maruti Invicto
|Up to Rs 61,700
|Rs 24.97 lakh
|Rs 25.51 lakh
The Fronx and Brezza will both see prices reduced by up to Rs 1.13 lakh. The former will now be priced from Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom) while the latter will now start from Rs 8.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The larger Grand Vitara, meanwhile, will see prices cut by up to Rs 1.07 lakh. Prices for the compact SUV will now start from Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jimny also receives a price cut by up to Rs 52,000.
Also read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Commercial Vehicles
|Model
|Price Reduction Depending on Variant
|New Starting Price w.e.f Sept 22 (ex-showroom)
|Old Starting Price (ex-showroom)
|Maruti Tour S
|Rs 67,200
|Rs 6.24 lakh
|Rs 6.82 lakh
|Maruti Super Carry
|Rs 52,100
|Rs 5.06 lakh
|Rs 5.49 lakh
Maruti’s MPV duo of the Ertiga and more premium XL6, meanwhile, will see prices slashed by up to Rs 47,000 and Rs 52,000, respectively, while the larger Invicto will see a downward price revision of up to Rs 62,000. The Ertiga and XL6 will now be priced from Rs 8.80 lakh and Rs 11.52 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, while the Invicto will start at Rs 24.97 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Eeco, Super Carry and Tour S, meanwhile, will see prices slashed by up to Rs 68,000.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
- Maruti Suzuki FronxEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.59 - 13.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki ErtigaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.97 - 13.26 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki EecoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.7 - 6.96 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.23 - 6.21 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki SwiftEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.49 - 9.65 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 7.5 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki InvictoEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.51 - 29.22 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki S-PressoEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.27 - 6.12 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki IgnisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.49 - 8.12 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki JimnyEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.76 - 14.81 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki XL6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.94 - 14.84 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CelerioEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.64 - 7.37 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BalenoEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.7 - 9.92 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CiazEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.42 - 12.31 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.42 - 20.52 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.69 - 13.98 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki 2025 New DzireEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.79 - 10.19 Lakh