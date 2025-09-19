GST 2.0 Effect: Maruti Suzuki To Slash Prices By Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Alto, Swift, Dzire, Brezza To Get More Affordable

Maruti Suzuki has become one of the last Indian carmakers to announce a downward revision in prices due to the upcoming revision in GST rates on automobiles. The carmaker has said that its range of cars will become more affordable by up to Rs 1.30 lakh, with the likes of the S-Presso, Alto, Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara set to receive the largest price cuts.



Starting with the small cars, the S-Presso is set to replace the Alto as the most affordable entry model in Maruti Suzuki’s range with a price cut of up to Rs 1.30 lakh. Prices for the S-Presso will now start from Rs 3.50 lakh as against Rs 4.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The Alto will also witness a substantial price cut of up to Rs 1.08 lakh, depending on the variant, with the starting price set to drop to Rs 3.70 lakh from the current Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom).



Maruti Suzuki Arena Vehicle Range

Model Price Reduction Depending on Variant New Starting Price w.e.f Sept 22 (ex-showroom) Old Starting Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Alto K10 Up to Rs 1.08 lakh Rs 3.70 lakh Rs 4.23 lakh Maruti S-Presso Up to Rs 1.30 lakh Rs 3.50 lakh Rs 4.27 lakh Maruti Celerio Up to Rs 94,100 Rs 4.70 lakh Rs 5.64 lakh Maruti Wagon R Up to Rs 80,000 Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 5.79 lakh Maruti Swift Up to Rs 85,000 Rs 5.79 lakh Rs 6.49 lakh Maruti Dzire Up to Rs 88,200 Rs 6.26 lakh Rs 6.84 lakh Maruti Ertiga Up to Rs 46,400 Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 9.12 lakh Maruti Brezza Up to Rs 1.13 lakh Rs 8.26 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh Maruti Eeco Up to Rs 68,000 Rs 5.18 lakh Rs 5.70 lakh

The Celerio too will see a notable price cut of up to Rs 94,000, with the starting price set to be reduced to Rs 4.70 lakh from the current Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the popular Wagon R’s prices are set to receive a downward revision of up to Rs 80,000, with the hatch to be now priced from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ignis, meanwhile, see its starting price drop to Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom) with prices of variants set to be reduced by up to Rs 72,000.



Popular models such as the Swift and Baleno will see prices slashed by up to Rs 85,000 and Rs 86,000, respectively. Prices for the Swift will now start at Rs 5.79 lakh with the Baleno starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dzire will see prices cut by up to Rs 88,000, with prices now starting from Rs 6.26 lakh (ex-showroom).



Maruti Suzuki Nexa Vehicle Range

Model Price Reduction Depending on Variant New Starting Price w.e.f Sept 22 (ex-showroom) Old Starting Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Ignis Up to Rs 71,300 Rs 5.35 lakh Rs 5.85 lakh Maruti Baleno Up to Rs 86,100 Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.74 lakh Maruti Fronx Up to Rs 1.13 lakh Rs 6.85 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh Maruti XL6 Up to Rs 52,000 Rs 11.52 lakh Rs 11.93 lakh Maruti Jimny Up to Rs 51,900 Rs 12.31 lakh Rs 12.76 lakh Maruti Grand Vitara Up to Rs 1.07 lakh Rs 10.77 lakh Rs 11.42 lakh Maruti Invicto Up to Rs 61,700 Rs 24.97 lakh Rs 25.51 lakh

The Fronx and Brezza will both see prices reduced by up to Rs 1.13 lakh. The former will now be priced from Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom) while the latter will now start from Rs 8.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The larger Grand Vitara, meanwhile, will see prices cut by up to Rs 1.07 lakh. Prices for the compact SUV will now start from Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jimny also receives a price cut by up to Rs 52,000.



Maruti Suzuki Commercial Vehicles

Model Price Reduction Depending on Variant New Starting Price w.e.f Sept 22 (ex-showroom) Old Starting Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Tour S Rs 67,200 Rs 6.24 lakh Rs 6.82 lakh Maruti Super Carry Rs 52,100 Rs 5.06 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh

Maruti’s MPV duo of the Ertiga and more premium XL6, meanwhile, will see prices slashed by up to Rs 47,000 and Rs 52,000, respectively, while the larger Invicto will see a downward price revision of up to Rs 62,000. The Ertiga and XL6 will now be priced from Rs 8.80 lakh and Rs 11.52 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, while the Invicto will start at Rs 24.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Eeco, Super Carry and Tour S, meanwhile, will see prices slashed by up to Rs 68,000.