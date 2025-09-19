HomeNews & Reviews
GST 2.0 Effect: Maruti Suzuki To Slash Prices By Up To Rs 1.30 Lakh; Alto, Swift, Dzire, Brezza To Get More Affordable

Maruti Suzuki has announced revised prices for its range of cars and SUVs ahead of the new GST 2.0 regime coming into force on September 22, 2025.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on September 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • New prices to be applicable from September 22, 2025
  • Alto, Celerio, Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara prices to get largest price cut
  • S-Presso prices to start from below the Alto's

Maruti Suzuki has become one of the last Indian carmakers to announce a downward revision in prices due to the upcoming revision in GST rates on automobiles. The carmaker has said that its range of cars will become more affordable by up to Rs 1.30 lakh, with the likes of the S-Presso, Alto, Fronx, Brezza and Grand Vitara set to receive the largest price cuts.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched At Rs 10.50 Lakh
 

Maruti Alto K10 S Presso

Starting with the small cars, the S-Presso is set to replace the Alto as the most affordable entry model in Maruti Suzuki’s range with a price cut of up to Rs 1.30 lakh. Prices for the S-Presso will now start from Rs 3.50 lakh as against Rs 4.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The Alto will also witness a substantial price cut of up to Rs 1.08 lakh, depending on the variant, with the starting price set to drop to Rs 3.70 lakh from the current Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Also read: New Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

 

Maruti Suzuki Arena Vehicle Range

ModelPrice Reduction Depending on VariantNew Starting Price w.e.f Sept 22 (ex-showroom)Old Starting Price (ex-showroom)
Maruti Alto K10Up to Rs 1.08 lakhRs 3.70 lakhRs 4.23 lakh
Maruti S-PressoUp to Rs 1.30 lakhRs 3.50 lakhRs 4.27 lakh
Maruti CelerioUp to Rs 94,100Rs 4.70 lakhRs 5.64 lakh
Maruti Wagon RUp to Rs 80,000Rs 4.99 lakhRs 5.79 lakh
Maruti SwiftUp to Rs 85,000Rs 5.79 lakhRs 6.49 lakh
Maruti DzireUp to Rs 88,200Rs 6.26 lakhRs 6.84 lakh
Maruti ErtigaUp to Rs 46,400Rs 8.80 lakhRs 9.12 lakh
Maruti BrezzaUp to Rs 1.13 lakhRs 8.26 lakhRs 8.69 lakh
Maruti EecoUp to Rs 68,000Rs 5.18 lakhRs 5.70 lakh

 

The Celerio too will see a notable price cut of up to Rs 94,000, with the starting price set to be reduced to Rs 4.70 lakh from the current Rs 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom). Similarly, the popular Wagon R’s prices are set to receive a downward revision of up to Rs 80,000, with the hatch to be now priced from Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ignis, meanwhile, see its starting price drop to Rs 5.35 lakh (ex-showroom) with prices of variants set to be reduced by up to Rs 72,000.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Achieves 80% Battery Localisation For Grand Vitara Hybrid 
 

Maruti Suzuki Swift 44

Popular models such as the Swift and Baleno will see prices slashed by up to Rs 85,000 and Rs 86,000, respectively. Prices for the Swift will now start at Rs 5.79 lakh with the Baleno starting from Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dzire will see prices cut by up to Rs 88,000, with prices now starting from Rs 6.26 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Vehicle Range

ModelPrice Reduction Depending on VariantNew Starting Price w.e.f Sept 22 (ex-showroom)Old Starting Price (ex-showroom)
Maruti IgnisUp to Rs 71,300Rs 5.35 lakhRs 5.85 lakh
Maruti BalenoUp to Rs 86,100Rs 5.99 lakhRs 6.74 lakh
Maruti FronxUp to Rs 1.13 lakhRs 6.85 lakhRs 7.59 lakh
Maruti XL6Up to Rs 52,000Rs 11.52 lakhRs 11.93 lakh
Maruti JimnyUp to Rs 51,900Rs 12.31 lakhRs 12.76 lakh
Maruti Grand VitaraUp to Rs 1.07 lakhRs 10.77 lakhRs 11.42 lakh
Maruti InvictoUp to Rs 61,700Rs 24.97 lakhRs 25.51 lakh

The Fronx and Brezza will both see prices reduced by up to Rs 1.13 lakh. The former will now be priced from Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom) while the latter will now start from Rs 8.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The larger Grand Vitara, meanwhile, will see prices cut by up to Rs 1.07 lakh. Prices for the compact SUV will now start from Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jimny also receives a price cut by up to Rs 52,000.
 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone 
 

Maruti Suzuki Breeza vs Fronx 10

Maruti Suzuki Commercial Vehicles

ModelPrice Reduction Depending on VariantNew Starting Price w.e.f Sept 22 (ex-showroom)Old Starting Price (ex-showroom)
Maruti Tour SRs 67,200Rs 6.24 lakhRs 6.82 lakh
Maruti Super CarryRs 52,100Rs 5.06 lakhRs 5.49 lakh

Maruti’s MPV duo of the Ertiga and more premium XL6, meanwhile, will see prices slashed by up to Rs 47,000 and Rs 52,000, respectively, while the larger Invicto will see a downward price revision of up to Rs 62,000. The Ertiga and XL6 will now be priced from Rs 8.80 lakh and Rs 11.52 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively, while the Invicto will start at Rs 24.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

The Eeco, Super Carry and Tour S, meanwhile, will see prices slashed by up to Rs 68,000.

