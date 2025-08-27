HomeNews & Reviews
Maruti Suzuki Achieves 80% Battery Localisation For Grand Vitara Hybrid

Electrodes for hybrid battery cells are now being locally manufactured at the Toshiba Denso Suzuki (TDSG) facility.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 27, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Maruti hits 80% localisation for Grand Vitara hybrid batteries
  • TDSG facility begins local electrode production
  • e-Vitara production starts at Hansalpur plant

Maruti Suzuki has commenced producing hybrid battery packs for the Grand Vitara at its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. This production now includes the local manufacturing of electrodes, which were previously imported. The plant aims to achieve over 80 per cent of the battery’s value through production within India. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Production Commences

 

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The TDSG (TDS Li-Ion Battery Gujarat) plant, a joint venture between Toshiba, Denso, and Suzuki, is producing batteries specifically for Maruti Suzuki’s hybrid vehicles. This facility represents the start of manufacturing lithium-ion batteries and cells with electrode-level localisation for hybrid vehicles in India. Most components are made locally, with only raw materials and some semiconductor parts imported from Japan. 
 
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available as a mild-hybrid with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (102 bhp) and manual or automatic transmission, and as a strong-hybrid combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine (91 bhp) with an electric motor (79 bhp) for a total of 114 bhp, using an e-CVT gearbox.

 

Also ReadMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition Unveiled

 

Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Production Commences

The Hansalpur plant has also started production of the e-Vitara, Maruti Suzuki’s first fully electric model. It will come with two battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The base models feature a front-wheel-drive setup with a 142 bhp, 192.5 Nm motor, while higher variants offer 172 bhp. According to WLTP, the 49 kWh version delivers up to 346 km of range, and the 61 kWh single-motor model offers 428 km of range. 
  

Suzuki Motor Corporation has also announced an investment of Rs 70,000 crore in India over the next five to six years.  

